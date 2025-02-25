Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Elon Musk Gives Federal Employees ‘Second Chance’ To Defend Jobs or Face Termination

Musk's latest warning comes after Trump administration officials told federal workers they did not have to respond to his email asking them to summarise their accomplishments of the past week. 

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and advisor to US President Donald Trump, has announced a major shake-up in the federal workforce.


Days after Elon Musk asked all federal employees of the US government to share the progress of their work, warning them that failure to do so would be ‘considered as ‘resignation’, the tech billionaire has now issued another ultimatum to the workforce, suggesting that “failure to respond a second time will result in termination”, a move that will likely spark another round of confusion across the US government.

“Subject to the discretion of the president, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination,” Musk wrote late Monday in a post on X, the social media site he owns.

Musk’s latest warning comes after some of the Trump administration officials told federal workers that they did not have to respond to his email asking them to summarise their accomplishments of the past week.

Notably, several of America’s national security agencies, including the FBI, and multiple other federal departments, had advised staffers not to respond to the email immediately, suggesting that the broader executive branch was neither informed of nor prepared for the demand.

FBI Director Kash Patel had also asked bureau employees not to respond to the email immediately. “The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses,” Patel wrote in an email.

Notably, Musk’s bombshell announcement came hours after President Donald Trump lauded the tech mogul’s work, while suggesting him to be more ‘aggressive’.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!” Trump had said in a post on Truth Social.

ALSO READ: US Teenager Held in Paris After Newborn Fatally Thrown From French Hotel Window

