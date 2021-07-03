On the 100th anniversary of the ruling political party, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the founder of SpaceX, lauded China for its "economic success." as he replied to a tweet from China's main news agency, Xinhua News, highlighting a speech by the country's president, Xi Jinping.

On the 100th anniversary of the ruling political party, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the founder of SpaceX, lauded China for its “economic success.” as he replied to a tweet from China’s main news agency, Xinhua News, highlighting a speech by the country’s president, Xi Jinping. The Chinese Communist Party is commemorating the historic occasion with great fanfare, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the party’s general secretary, delivered statements praising the achievement.

Mr. Musk said China’s economic success is absolutely incredible, especially in terms of infrastructure! He encourages others to visit and see for themselves. China has become an important market for Tesla in the last year or so. Tesla has a manufacturing plant in Shanghai and has recently established a data centre there.

Regulatory authorities recently ordered the recall of almost all Tesla vehicles designed in China, citing concerns about the cruise control system. Musk not only complimented China and the Chinese people for their hard work, but he also had a few thoughts for the United States. He claims that Americans are considerably more entitled than Chinese people. “I see in the United States increasingly much more complacent and entitlement, especially in places like the Bay Area, and LA and New York.” Musk added.

During the centennial anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned that China would not be bullied. Xi warned that anybody who attempts to intimidate China would suffer broken heads and bloodshed’ in a strong address praising the country’s growth. Xi looked to be fighting back against the United States and other critics of China’s trade and technology policies, military development, and human rights record.