Elon Musk Highlights California’s Policy On Home Loans and Medical Care for Undocumented Immigrants

Elon Musk recently stirred debate with a social media post addressing California’s proposed policies regarding undocumented immigrants. The billionaire entrepreneur highlighted a potential bill that could offer up to $150,000 in home loans to undocumented residents, following California’s January legislation that provides free medical care to illegal immigrants.

In his post, Musk remarked, “California also passed a bill providing free medical care to illegals that took effect in January this year. Seems like half of Earth should move to California, given all the incentives to do so.” His comment drew significant attention and was reshared by Anurag Mairal, who expressed his concerns about the implications of these policies.

Mairal, an adjunct professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and Chairperson of the Board of EPPIC Global, responded to Musk’s post, saying, “Ironically, I know of many Indian American professionals who lost a significant proportion of their assets to cover the cost of care for their visiting parents who had a medical emergency (this, despite some travel insurance coverage). Disincentive for law-abiding visitors and immigrants?”

The legislative changes Musk referenced include a bill that may soon allow undocumented immigrants in California to access up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans. This proposed legislation, known as the “California Dream for All” loan program, could provide substantial down payment assistance—20% of the home’s price, up to $150,000. This program is aimed at first-time homebuyers, with eligibility requiring that at least one participant in the household must be a first-generation homebuyer, and income levels must meet certain thresholds based on the recipient’s country of residence.

A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that while the Governor “doesn’t typically comment on pending legislation,” he will review the bill “on its merits” if it reaches his desk. Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt criticized the proposal, calling it “fundamentally unfair but typical Democrat policy,” according to Politico.

Democratic lawmakers defend the bill, arguing that it is designed to extend the same benefits to undocumented residents as those available to other state residents. “It isn’t given out willy-nilly to just anybody,” Democratic Assembly member Eloise Gómez Reyes said during a June hearing on the bill.

Additionally, Musk’s post touched on the bill providing free medical care to undocumented immigrants, which offers health insurance to all undocumented individuals in California starting January 1 this year. This legislation extends Medi-Cal, California’s version of the federal Medicaid program, to cover all undocumented immigrants regardless of age. Governor Newsom’s office had previously stated, “In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage – regardless of income or immigration status. Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”