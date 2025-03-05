‘Elon Musk & His Gang of 20-Year-Olds’: In Response to Trump Speech, Senator Elissa Slotkin Slams ‘Mindless Firing of People’

Soon after US President Donald Trump delivered a record-long joint congressional address on Tuesday, Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin, a first-term Democratic senator who represents a state won by the president, called for increased focus on the risk of a “declining democracy”, as she challenged US citizens to take an active role in holding elected representatives accountable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stressing that the US went through “another fraught election season”, Slotkin said, “Americans made it clear that prices are too high and that government needs to be more responsive to their needs. America wants change. But there is a responsible way to make change, and a reckless way. And, we can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country, and as a democracy”.

Underlining that most Americans share three core beliefs: “That the Middle Class is the engine of our country. That strong national security protects us from harm. And that our democracy, no matter how messy, is unparalleled and worth fighting for”, the senator stressed upon the “need to give American businesses the certainty they need to invest and create the jobs of the future”, as well as “a tax system that’s fair for people who don’t happen to make a billion dollars”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“President Trump talked a big game on the economy, but it’s always important to read the fine print. So: do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close”, she asserted.

Slotkin lambasts Musk for ‘poking’ through personal records

Reacting to Elon Musk calling Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time”, the senator said, “While we’re on the subject of Elon Musk, is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts? No oversight. No protections against cyber-attack. No guardrails on what they do with your private data.”

In her Democratic response to Pres. Trump’s speech to Congress, Sen. Elissa Slotkin went after “Elon Musk and his gang of 20-year-olds'” and their “mindless firing of people who work to protect our nuclear weapons” and “keep our planes from crashing.” https://t.co/fripuGt7oK pic.twitter.com/v8cASD1pR8 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 5, 2025

Calling for a “more efficient government” and a change that isn’t “chaotic” or “less safe”, she lambasted the “mindless firing of people who work to protect our nuclear weapons, keep our planes from crashing, and conduct the research that finds the cure for cancer”.

Noting that today’s world is deeply interconnected, she said that migration, cyber threats, AI, environmental destruction and terrorism are among issues that a nation cannot face alone.

“We need friends in all corners, and our safety depends on it”, Slotkin further said while referring to “the spectacle that just took place in the Oval Office last week”.

“We all want an end to the war in Ukraine, but Reagan understood that true strength required America to combine our military and economic might with moral clarity. And that scene in the Oval Office wasn’t just a bad episode of reality TV. It summed up Trump’s whole approach to the world. He believes in cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and kicking our friends, like Canada, in the teeth. He sees American leadership as merely a series of real estate transactions. Trump’s actions suggest that, in his heart, he doesn’t believe we are an exceptional nation. He clearly doesn’t think we should lead the world”, the Michigan senator charged.