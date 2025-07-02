Elon Musk Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Deport Him: ‘So, So Tempting To Escalate’

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has cautiously responded to his ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump on the Republican Party’s major spending legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill. The billl was approved by the Senate on Tuesday with Vice President JD Vnce casting the tie vote.

Musk said he was “tempted” to escalate the conflict but chose to “refrain for now,” reacting to Trump’s recent threats.

Elon Musk Responds to Donald Trump’s Threats

Elon Musk wrote on his social media platform X, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”



Musk was reacting to a video showing Trump threatening to deport him and cut federal funding for his companies.

Musk, who is the world’s richest person, was the largest political donor in Trump’s 2024 presedential campaign. In what has been alleged aas quid pro quid, Trump appointed him in Whte Hose as the head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

During Musk time in White House, he appeared closely aligned with Trump. However, after Musk stepped down from the DOGE role in May, tensions rose between the two. Musk has since hinted at using his wealth to oppose Trump and has even considered forming a new rival political party targeting Republican lawmakers who support the president’s spending legislation.

Donald Trump’s Deportation Threat Against Elon Musk

On Tuesday, Trump, was asked by reporters if he would consider deporting Musk, who has been a US citizen since 2002.

Trump who was at the opening of a migrant detention centre in Florida called “Alligator Alcatraz,” said, “We’ll have to take a look.” He also hinted at cutting government contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk’s SpaceX rocket and Starlink satellite internet companies.

Trump even hinted that he might ask DOGE to investigate Musk, the department Tesla CEO earlier led.

Trump stated, “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.” He added, “I don’t think he should be playing that game with me.”

