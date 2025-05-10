Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
He revealed that the foundation plans to spend an additional $200 billion over the next two decades before eventually winding down its operations.

Elon Musk Hits Back at Bill Gates, Calls Him 'Huge Liar' Over 'Killing Children' Accusation


Elon Musk has sharply criticized Bill Gates, calling him “a huge liar” in response to accusations that Musk’s recent decisions have endangered the lives of poor children. The comments followed Gates’ concerns over the closure of a major U.S. foreign aid agency, which he said could trigger the spread of deadly diseases.

Aid Agency Shutdown Sparks Controversy

At the center of the dispute is Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly formed body under President Donald Trump’s second administration. In its first hundred days, DOGE has launched aggressive cost-cutting measures.

One of its most impactful decisions was to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization long responsible for providing aid to developing countries—supporting health programs, food security, and economic development.

The move drew backlash after excerpts from Gates’ interviews began circulating online. In one widely shared clip, Gates claimed the cuts could result in two million deaths. The post that shared the clip also referred to Gates as “a disgrace to humanity.”

Musk responded directly to that post on X (formerly Twitter), writing simply: “Gates is a huge liar.”

Gates Calls for Accountability

In an interview with The Financial Times, Gates condemned Musk’s actions, saying, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one.”

He urged Musk to witness firsthand the impact of these decisions. “He should personally visit the children who have now been infected with HIV because of the funding cuts,” Gates added.

Gates also spoke to CNN, expressing surprise over Musk’s direction in government. “When Elon went into government, if his thing really was about efficiency or using AI, of course, we need to make the government more efficient. If that’s what it had been, then it’s a praiseworthy thing to put his time and expertise into. The fact that it turned into slashing these people, I didn’t expect that, and some of that should be put back in place.”

Gates Foundation Plans Major Spending Before Closure

Gates’ statements come as he commits to giving away almost all his wealth through the Gates Foundation. He revealed that the foundation plans to spend an additional $200 billion over the next two decades before eventually winding down its operations.

So far, the foundation has donated over $100 billion. Its future goals are ambitious: to eliminate diseases that disproportionately affect mothers and children, combat infections such as malaria and measles, and reduce poverty for millions worldwide.

ALSO READ: 'Ready To Sacrifice for India': Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

 

