Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk hosted his first solo event in support of Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Thursday, urging voters in the Philadelphia suburbs to register and cast their ballots early.

Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk hosted his first solo event in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign on Thursday, urging voters in the Philadelphia suburbs to register and cast their ballots early. The event, held at Ridley High School in Folsom, Pennsylvania, was part of an America PAC initiative to mobilize voters in this critical battleground state. However, Musk’s call to action was met with mixed reactions, as some attendees, sporting “Make America Great Again” hats, questioned his push for early voting by shouting, “Why?”

Standing in front of a large U.S. flag, Musk addressed the crowd for around 15 minutes before taking questions from the audience. His speech focused on the importance of upholding traditional American values. “These are literally the fundamental values that made America what it is today. Anyone who is against those things is fundamentally anti-American, and to hell with them,” Musk said, eliciting applause and cheers from the audience.

The billionaire entrepreneur stressed the need for early voting, a key strategy for the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, where Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump are locked in a tight race. Musk encouraged attendees to ensure that their friends and family were registered and actively participating in the election process.

However, when the topic of early voting arose, some in the audience voiced skepticism, reflecting lingering doubts among Republican voters about the method. Trump’s previous claims that mail-in and early voting were rife with fraud have left many of his supporters hesitant to embrace it. Musk urged the crowd to vote immediately, though he did not directly address their concerns about early voting when pressed further.

The event concluded without Musk offering additional comments on the matter, leaving questions about his stance on early voting unresolved. Despite the mixed reception, Republicans are increasingly trying to persuade their base to lock in their votes early, acknowledging the challenges posed by Trump’s past rhetoric.

Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Staurikosaurus: One Of The Earliest Dinosaurs Discovered

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk
Advertisement

Also Read

Barack Obama To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Historic Campaign

Barack Obama To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Historic Campaign

Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Battle for Michigan Intensifies As Trump, Harris Rally Voters In Key State

Battle for Michigan Intensifies As Trump, Harris Rally Voters In Key State

Entertainment

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox