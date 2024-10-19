Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk hosted his first solo event in support of Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Thursday, urging voters in the Philadelphia suburbs to register and cast their ballots early.

Elon Musk hosted his first solo event in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign on Thursday, urging voters in the Philadelphia suburbs to register and cast their ballots early. The event, held at Ridley High School in Folsom, Pennsylvania, was part of an America PAC initiative to mobilize voters in this critical battleground state. However, Musk’s call to action was met with mixed reactions, as some attendees, sporting “Make America Great Again” hats, questioned his push for early voting by shouting, “Why?”

Standing in front of a large U.S. flag, Musk addressed the crowd for around 15 minutes before taking questions from the audience. His speech focused on the importance of upholding traditional American values. “These are literally the fundamental values that made America what it is today. Anyone who is against those things is fundamentally anti-American, and to hell with them,” Musk said, eliciting applause and cheers from the audience.

The billionaire entrepreneur stressed the need for early voting, a key strategy for the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, where Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump are locked in a tight race. Musk encouraged attendees to ensure that their friends and family were registered and actively participating in the election process.

However, when the topic of early voting arose, some in the audience voiced skepticism, reflecting lingering doubts among Republican voters about the method. Trump’s previous claims that mail-in and early voting were rife with fraud have left many of his supporters hesitant to embrace it. Musk urged the crowd to vote immediately, though he did not directly address their concerns about early voting when pressed further.

The event concluded without Musk offering additional comments on the matter, leaving questions about his stance on early voting unresolved. Despite the mixed reception, Republicans are increasingly trying to persuade their base to lock in their votes early, acknowledging the challenges posed by Trump’s past rhetoric.

