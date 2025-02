Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, drew flak on social media when he claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency works 120 hours a week.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, drew flak on social media when he claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency works 120 hours a week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The internet tycoon referred to working weekends as a “superpower” and said bureaucratic rivals are losing out because they put in 40 hours daily. In a different post on X, he stated, “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for two days!”