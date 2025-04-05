Elon Musk Proposes 0% Tariff Free Trade Zone Between US And Europe

Elon Musk added that such an agreement would not only boost economic cooperation but also strengthen geopolitical ties between the two regions.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has urged the creation of a comprehensive free trade zone between the United States and Europe.

Musk’s comments came during a video appearance at a congress hosted by Italy’s right-wing League party, just days after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on foreign imports, triggering concern among allies and trade partners.

“I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk said in an interview with League leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Musk, who also heads SpaceX and Starlink, added that such an agreement would not only boost economic cooperation but also strengthen geopolitical ties between the two regions. “If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view. This has certainly been my advice to the president,” he added.

A Counterpoint to Trump’s Trade Tariffs

Musk’s remarks come amid growing international backlash over Trump’s latest trade measures. On Wednesday, the U.S. administration announced a 20% tariff on imports from European Union countries, including Italy, citing trade imbalances and the need to protect American industries. Other nations face a minimum 10% tariff under the new policy.

In response, EU officials have warned of targeted countermeasures. “We will retaliate in a calm, carefully phased, unified way,” said EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, signaling a likely trade standoff in the weeks ahead.

Italy, which maintains a trade surplus with the United States, finds itself particularly vulnerable. While Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called for “de-escalation” and urged against retaliation, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Trump’s move as “bad” for global trade relations.

Musk’s appearance at the League party event highlights his growing alignment with Europe’s right-wing leadership. The tech magnate has previously voiced support for Germany’s Alternative, Deutschland (AfD), the UK’s Reform Party led by Nigel Farage, and Italy’s ruling Brothers of Italy party, led by Meloni.

Last month, Musk expressed gratitude to Salvini after the Italian leader publicly endorsed Starlink as a potential solution for Italy’s satellite communication needs.

