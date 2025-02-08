Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Elon Musk Reacts to London Science Museum’s ‘Anti-LGBT’ Lego Claim

The exhibit suggests that Lego bricks reinforce a binary view of gender, with claims about male and female parts of the brick and the act of connecting them described as "mating."

Elon Musk Reacts to London Science Museum’s ‘Anti-LGBT’ Lego Claim


A self-guided exhibition at the Science Museum in London is stirring controversy with its claim that Lego promotes a binary view of gender and is exclusionary to the LGBT community. Titled “Stories of Queer Communities, Experiences and Identities,” the exhibition includes a display featuring Lego bricks and suggests that the toy reinforces traditional gender norms.

According to the exhibit, Lego’s design is inherently gendered, with the “top of the brick with sticking out pins” being labeled as male, and the “bottom of the brick with holes to receive the pins” as female. The display goes further, describing the process of connecting the bricks as “mating.” However, the museum does not provide any sources to substantiate these claims or to explain why the act of connecting Lego pieces is described as “mating.”

The Science Museum has defended the display, stating that it’s an example of how heteronormative language is applied to topics unrelated to gender, sex, and reproduction. The exhibition was curated by the museum’s Gender and Sexuality Network, a group of staff and volunteers dedicated to promoting visibility and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

The exhibit has ignited significant debate on social media, with many questioning the museum’s perspective on Lego. Among the critics is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reacted to the story with a clown face emoji, adding fuel to the fire of the online debate.

The exhibition has sparked polarized opinions, with some defending the museum’s approach to promoting gender inclusivity, while others argue that the claim about Lego is an overreach. As the discussion continues, many are questioning whether the museum’s interpretation is an accurate representation of the widely beloved toy or a politically charged reading of it.

The controversy raises broader questions about the role of toys and games in shaping societal norms and how inclusive they truly are in a modern context. As the debate unfolds, the museum’s exhibition has drawn attention to the intersection of gender, identity, and the cultural significance of toys like Lego.

Science Museum London

