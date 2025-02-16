Elon Musk Responds To Ashley St. Clair’s Claim Of Having His Child

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has responded publicly after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed she gave birth to his child five months ago.

St. Clair’s Announcement and Representative’s Statement

On Friday, 26-year-old Ashley St. Clair announced that she shares a child with Musk. Her representative, Brian Glicklich, confirmed the claim in a post on X, revealing that both parties had been working privately on a co-parenting agreement.

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich wrote. He added that St. Clair expects Musk to acknowledge his role as the father and finalize their agreement in the best interest of the child’s well-being and security.

Musk’s Reaction and St. Clair’s Response

Musk’s initial response to the controversy was a single word—“Whoa”—in reaction to a post that accused St. Clair of planning to “ensnare” him for years.

St. Clair quickly hit back, criticizing Musk for engaging with rumors instead of directly addressing the situation.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote.

St. Clair Urges Respect for Child’s Privacy

St. Clair stated that she had kept the matter private to protect her child but felt pressured to go public due to media scrutiny.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she explained. She urged journalists to respect her child’s privacy and refrain from intrusive coverage.

Three hours after her initial statement, she thanked her supporters and announced she was logging off X.

Musk’s Expanding Family

If St. Clair’s claim is accurate, this child would be Musk’s 13th. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has multiple children with three other women:

Justine Wilson (First Wife): Five children—twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Five children—twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Grimes (Musician & Ex-Partner): Three children—X Æ A-12 (“X”), Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Three children—X Æ A-12 (“X”), Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Shivon Zilis (Neuralink Executive): Twins—Strider and Azure.

Musk and his children were recently seen together during his meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What’s Next?

As the situation unfolds, Musk has yet to make an official statement confirming or denying St. Clair’s claims. With media attention growing, the debate over privacy, accountability, and public scrutiny surrounding high-profile figures continues.

