Saturday, May 31, 2025
Elon Musk Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Black Eye In Front Of Donald Trump, Internet Says Drugs

Elon Musk Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Black Eye In Front Of Donald Trump, Internet Says Drugs

Elon Musk was asked why he has a black eye


During a White House event on Friday, Elon Musk drew attention not for his words, but for the visible black eye he sported while standing next to U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Elon Musk Blames 5-Year-Old Son X for the Injury

Musk explained the source of the bruise with humor, attributing it to a playful moment with his young son. “We were horsing around, and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’ And he did,” Musk said, laughing at the incident.

Trump Jokes About Musk’s Son X’s Strength

Trump, amused by the situation, added with a smile, “That was X that did that?… X could do it. If you knew X,” joining in on the light-hearted tone of the conversation.

Elon Musk further explained that he didn’t feel the impact immediately, but the bruise became noticeable afterwards. The incident was clearly not serious, as both Musk and Trump joked freely about it.

When first questioned about the eye injury, Musk responded with his trademark dry wit. “I wasn’t anywhere near France,” he quipped, making a reference to a recent viral video showing French President Emmanuel Macron being playfully slapped by his wife Brigitte Macron.

The exchange occurred as part of an official event marking the end of Musk’s tenure leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His controversial role aimed at cutting federal expenses stirred debate but ultimately fell short of achieving its ambitious fiscal goals.

ALSO READ: Make Sure The Door Remains Closed: Trump Gives A Cheeky Advice To Emmanuel Macron Over Slap Video, Elon Musk Bursts Into Laughter

Filed under

Elon Musk Elon Musk black eye Latest world news

