Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival

Elon Musk names the three smartest people in the world, praising Larry Ellison, Larry Page, and Jeff Bezos for their intellect and impact.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the revelation during an appearance on Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s podcast, Verdict With Ted Cruz. In the conversation, Musk praised the intelligence of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Google co-founder Larry Page, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Praise for Larry Ellison

Musk spoke highly of Ellison, describing him as “one of the smartest people” he knows. The Oracle co-founder, who served on Tesla’s board from 2018 to 2022, has had professional ties with Musk beyond their shared involvement in the electric vehicle company. Notably, Ellison contributed $1 million towards Musk’s 2022 acquisition of X (formerly Twitter), helping to facilitate the billionaire’s takeover of the social media platform.

Turning his attention to Google’s co-founder, Musk attributed much of the tech giant’s success to Page’s intellect. “To some extent, a smart person is someone who does smart things,” Musk remarked, underscoring Page’s role in making Google a global powerhouse.

Despite their past camaraderie, Musk and Page’s friendship has reportedly deteriorated over conflicting views on the future of artificial intelligence. Their differing perspectives on AI development have contributed to a growing divide between the two influential figures in the tech world.

Elon Musk Names Jeff Bezos: A Rival and a Respected Mind

Musk also acknowledged Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as one of the most intelligent individuals he knows, citing his accomplishments in both e-commerce and space exploration through his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

“Jeff Bezos has tackled many complex and significant challenges,” Musk stated, recognizing his rival’s contributions to business and innovation.

Although Musk and Bezos have long been considered fierce competitors, their relationship may be improving. In January, Musk shared a meme that suggested tensions between the two may be easing, hinting at a potential thaw in their historically strained dynamic.

Challenges for Elon Musk: Protests and Cyberattacks

Even as Musk discussed the brilliance of others, he continues to face challenges of his own. Tesla dealerships in the United States and beyond have been the site of ongoing protests, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the automaker. Meanwhile, his social media platform X/Twitter recently suffered a significant cyberattack, leading to a widespread service outage.

