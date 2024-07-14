Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts On Him In 8 Months

Tesla CEO and owner of social networks X, Elon Musk revealed that two attempts were made on his life in the past eight months.

The incidents of people being held with Guns near Tesla’s headquarters in Texas came to light after an X-user expressed concern for his safety following the assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“Please triple your defenses. If they can come after Trump, they will come after you,” replied user X, “Dangerous times ahead. In the last 8 months, two people have already killed me (in separate cases). They were arrested at gunpoint about a 20-minute drive from Tesla’s headquarters in Texas (sic).”

The SpaceX chief’s admission came after a gunman opened fire at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one attendee and critically injuring two others.

Secret Service agents shot and killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Trump reported on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him offstage.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Reveals Bullet Hit His Ear: I Was Shot With A Bullet That Pierced….

Musk has previously expressed claimed that he could be killed at any moment. In 2022, he accused tech reporters of sharing his real-time location, “basically assassination coordinates” and banned their X accounts.

The suspensions apparently stemmed from the journalists’ coverage of a now banned X account called @ElonJet, which used publicly available flight records to update followers on where Musk’s private jet was flying.

The world’s richest man was also threatened by former Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin over the supply of Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine.

Musk, who is shadowed by bodyguards at all times, had joked about the threat, saying, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

In the aftermath of the Trump rally incident, Musk announced his endorsement of the Republican, stating, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

He also called for the head of the Secret Service to resign, describing Saturday’s shooting as “extreme incompetence” or “deliberate.”

ALSO READ: Pennsylvania: Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage After Multiple Gunshots Heard At Rally, Suspected Gunman Dead