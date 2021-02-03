On Feb 2, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk tweeted "Off Twitter for a while." This announcement leaving netizens in a frenzy got over 90,000 'likes' instantly along with thousands of reactions. Elon Musk became the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with the net worth of over more than USD 185 billion.

The reactions were hilarious and memes started flooding soon as several joked about the value of Twitter falling as a call back to Elon Musk’s recent fortune-making tweets. Earlier tweets from the world’s richest person recently drove up the stock of Etsy and Signal and helped boost the GameStop surge. Amid Whatsapp privacy debates and himself endorsing Signal, Elon Musk had recently made his debut on Clubhouse. It is an invite-only, audio-based iPhone app and Musk debut on a new social-conversation app became the talk of the town.

Fans soon realised that Musk’s announcement was worded exactly like his tweet from June 2020, when he had taken another break from the microblogging platform. Musk’s Space X in collaboration with NASA recently launched ‘Resilience’ with 4 astronauts in space. It is the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by Space X.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

Even Elon has to take a break… — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 2, 2021

Where am I going to get memes I don't understand now? pic.twitter.com/z1gC2XdcbZ — Riposte: B|∆©k V∆|€π+!π£ (@ma_posted) February 2, 2021