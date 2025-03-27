Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Increase Social Security Payouts, Contrary To Popular Concerns

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is pushing back against concerns that his aggressive cost-cutting measures could reduce Social Security benefits. Speaking in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier, Musk assured viewers that recipients will not only maintain their payouts but could see them increase over time.

Musk’s Bold Prediction: Higher Payouts, Not Less

When asked how he could reassure the public that his financial tightening wouldn’t affect Social Security, Musk was unwavering in his response. “People will receive more money, not less money. Let the record show that I said this,” he stated. Avoiding specifics, he urged people to “check back on this in the future.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk has frequently positioned his efforts in existential terms, warning that the nation is on a path to financial collapse unless significant spending reductions are made. Despite the widespread concerns, he remains steadfast in his belief that his measures will ultimately lead to a more sustainable and even generous system.

A ‘Revolution’ in Government Spending

During the interview, Musk framed his cost-cutting initiative as something unprecedented in American governance. “This is a revolution. It might be the biggest revolution in government since the original revolution,” he declared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk’s remarks underscore his vision of overhauling government spending, ensuring that efficiency doesn’t come at the expense of citizens’ financial security. His Department of Government Efficiency team has been at the forefront of these changes, working to streamline expenditures without negatively impacting crucial programs.

Learning from Mistakes and Moving Forward

While Musk stands firm on his objectives, he acknowledged that the process isn’t without its challenges. He admitted that his team has made missteps along the way but emphasized the importance of careful decision-making.

“I do agree that we actually want to be careful in the cuts, that we want to measure twice, if not thrice, and cut once,” he explained. “Which is not to say that we don’t make mistakes.”

Using a baseball analogy, he compared his team’s approach to striving for a flawless batting average. “When we do make mistakes, we correct them quickly and we move on,” Musk added.

As Musk continues his ambitious cost-cutting agenda, his bold claims will be put to the test. Only time will tell if his promises of increased Social Security benefits will come to fruition.

ALSO READ: Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant