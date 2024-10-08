Elon Musk Says ‘I’m F***ed’ If Trump Loses, Claims He Will Be Thrown In Prison

Musk predicted that another four years under a Democratic administration would lead to so many immigrants being legalized that swing states would disappear.

In an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), expressed concern about facing imprisonment if former President Donald Trump loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

The interview, which aired on the X platform on October 7, captured Musk’s blunt statement, “If he loses, I’m f—ed,” as he discussed the Republican nominee.

Musk questioned the potential consequences for himself, saying, “How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know.” Just days earlier, Musk was seen enthusiastically endorsing Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, the same location where Trump had survived a July assassination attempt.

The 53-year-old entrepreneur is known for his financial support of a super PAC backing Trump’s campaign, while frequently targeting Kamala Harris on social media. Musk candidly admitted, “I have no plausible deniability,” referring to his open support for the former president. He also admitted to “trashing Kamala nonstop,” but clarified that his criticism was directed more at “the machine that the Kamala puppet represents.”

When Carlson asked how Musk’s life had changed since stepping into the political arena, Musk replied, “It’s pretty fun.”

Explaining why he has gone “all in” for Trump, Musk expressed his belief that if Trump doesn’t win, it could be the last election the U.S. will ever have. He voiced concerns about the Democratic administration granting citizenship to millions of migrants, which he believes could alter the political landscape permanently.

He cited the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which granted amnesty to millions of undocumented immigrants, as an example, claiming that this shifted California solidly toward the Democrats.

He warned that if this trend continues, the U.S. could face “single-party rule,” stressing, “The people who are saying Trump is a threat to democracy are themselves a threat to democracy. One-party rule is not democracy.” Musk concluded by saying, “I think we want to remain a democracy and we don’t want to become a one-party state.”

