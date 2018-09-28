Tesla CEO Elon Musk was sued by the SEC over a tweet where he claimed that he would be taking his company private soon after the shares hit $420 each. The following post drew massive criticism for Elon Musk who is reportedly running a $50 billion company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has slapped the Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a lawsuit accusing him of securities fraud. Musk was sued by the SEC over a tweet where he claimed that he would be taking his company private soon after the shares hit $420 each. The following post drew massive criticism for Elon Musk who is reportedly running a $50 billion company. The Elon Musk loses the case against SEC — the US financial regulator — he might never get to be the CEO of the director of any US company. Musk is the CEO and the largest shareholder in Tesla.

UPDATING…

