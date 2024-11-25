Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Slams F-35 Makers: Idiots’ Still Building Manned Jets

Elon Musk, soon to serve as an advisor on government efficiency under President-elect Donald Trump, has reignited controversy by criticizing the Pentagon's F-35 fighter jet program on social media. His remarks, dismissing the jet as a "sh*t design," have raised questions about his potential influence on defense spending.

Elon Musk Slams F-35 Makers: Idiots’ Still Building Manned Jets

Elon Musk, who is set to begin advising President-elect Donald Trump on government efficiency in 2025, criticized the Pentagon’s F-35 program in two brief social media posts on Sunday.

Criticizes building manned fighter jets

The billionaire shared a video montage of coordinated drone swarms on the social platform X, commenting, “Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35,” and added a “trash can” emoji. When a user defended the F-35’s capabilities, Musk replied, calling the jet a “sh*t design.”

It remains unclear whether Musk plans to use his upcoming advisory role to influence any aspects of the F-35 program, which is the Pentagon’s most expensive fighter jet initiative. However, Musk has previously expressed criticism of Defense Department spending in a co-authored column for The Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk highlights issues in federal budgeting

In the article, written with Vivek Ramaswamy, who is slated to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency alongside Musk, they highlighted issues in federal budgeting. Musk and Ramaswamy noted, “The Pentagon recently failed its seventh consecutive audit, suggesting that the agency’s leadership has little idea how its annual budget of more than $800 billion is spent.” They further emphasized their department’s goal to eliminate “the sheer magnitude of waste, fraud, and abuse that nearly all taxpayers wish to end.”

The F-35 program, developed by Lockheed Martin, has reached a cost of approximately $485 billion following a 10% increase this year, attributed by the Pentagon to necessary improvements in engine cooling.

Elon Musk advocates for remote-piloted alternatives

To date, around 1,000 of the stealth jets have been delivered to the U.S. military and allied forces, with plans for a total production of over 3,000 aircraft. The program’s operational lifespan is projected to extend until 2088, with the Government Accountability Office estimating its total cost—including production and sustainment—will exceed $2 trillion.

Musk has previously advocated for the U.S. to prioritize remote-piloted alternatives to manned jets, arguing this would both address the rise of drone warfare and enhance competitiveness in Air Force procurement.

Read More: 23 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine Into Ravine In Brazil: What We Know So Far

Filed under

DOGE Elon Musk F-35 Pentagon Vivek Ramaswamy
Advertisement

Also Read

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

‘That’s not enough’: Iran’s Khamenei Calls For Death Sentence For Israel’s Netanyahu And Gallant

‘That’s not enough’: Iran’s Khamenei Calls For Death Sentence For Israel’s Netanyahu And Gallant

India’s Economic Outlook For Coming Months ‘Cautiously Optimistic’: Finmin Report

India’s Economic Outlook For Coming Months ‘Cautiously Optimistic’: Finmin Report

Uruguay Election: Centre-Left Leader Yamandu Orsi Secures Presidential Win

Uruguay Election: Centre-Left Leader Yamandu Orsi Secures Presidential Win

Pakistan: Protesters Take To The Streets Demanding Release Of Former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan: Protesters Take To The Streets Demanding Release Of Former PM Imran Khan

Entertainment

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox