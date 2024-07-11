Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Sam Altman Over Driving One Of The World’s Most Expensive Cars In Viral Video

Elon Musk responded sharply to a video showing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman operating one of the most exclusive hypercars in the world, emphasizing their long-running conflict once more.

The Swedish company Koenigsegg introduced the Koenigsegg Regera, a limited edition sports vehicle, in 2015.

There were just 80 hybrid cars produced, and the majority were purchased for more than $1.9 million. Attempting to purchase the vehicle used is even more costly, since certain versions can fetch up to $3 million.

Over 4 million people saw the video of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman driving the Regera, and many of them had questions about how a non-profit CEO could afford a car like that.

One X user sarcastically commented, “Who would have thought a non-profit job pays so well,” in reaction to the video.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAi in his Koenigsegg Regera. pic.twitter.com/6DJx58mw1x — ₕₐₘₚₜₒₙ — e/acc (@Hamptonism) July 9, 2024

“Excellent query,” penned the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. Here’s a quick rundown of Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s contentious relationship for those who might not be aware.

In 2015, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and ten other people co-founded OpenAI. According to Musk, the company’s initial goal was to transform into a charity that democratizes access to artificial intelligence. In 2018, Musk resigned from the OpenAI board.

Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, in February 2024, claiming that the two had “abandoned” the company’s initial goal of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to advance humankind rather than just make money. He asserted that OpenAI violated the original founding statement by turning into a for-profit company supported by Microsoft.

Early in June, Musk quickly withdrew the lawsuit; nevertheless, his most recent jab suggests that tensions between the two Silicon Valley celebrities remain.

