Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Elon Musk Takes On Role As Trump Surrogate — But His Impact Remains Uncertain

As the richest man in the world, Musk can enhance Trump’s campaign with his substantial resources and ability to capture attention, often surpassing other political surrogates.

Elon Musk Takes On Role As Trump Surrogate — But His Impact Remains Uncertain

Former President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, featured a striking and memorable moment: an image of Trump, having just survived an assassination attempt, raising his fist beneath an American flag as Secret Service agents escorted him off stage. However, the spotlight also fell on billionaire Elon Musk, who was energetically jumping up and down on stage before being invited to address the crowd.

These contrasting images highlight both the advantages and disadvantages of having Musk as a supporter. As the richest man in the world, Musk can enhance Trump’s campaign with his substantial resources and ability to capture attention, often surpassing other political surrogates. On the other hand, that attention can stem from behavior that some voters may find off-putting, which could be detrimental to Trump’s campaign.

Musk’s participation in the Pennsylvania rally marks the culmination of his shift toward the political right, a trend that accelerated following his acquisition of Twitter in 2022. In recent months, he has frequently promoted conspiracy theories related to election fraud, undocumented immigrants, and even the federal response to Hurricane Helene.

While speaking at the rally, Musk referred to himself as “Dark MAGA” and ominously warned that if Trump loses, “this will be the last election.” He emphasized, “That’s my prediction. Nothing’s more important.”

Behind the scenes, Musk is working to support Trump and other GOP candidates through his America PAC, which is contributing significantly to Trump’s voter outreach efforts. Following his appearance, Musk began offering $47 to anyone who successfully convinces a swing-state voter to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

Musk is also expected to campaign for Trump throughout the final month leading up to the election, according to a source familiar with his plans, confirming earlier reports from Politico.

Public perception of Musk tends to be more negative than positive; a September NBC News poll indicated a -11 net approval rating for him. However, he fared somewhat better among men under 50, a crucial demographic for Trump, as well as among men overall— the only subgroup where his approval was above water.

Given the unfavorable polling across the board, it may be challenging for Musk to significantly sway more voters to support Trump. Nonetheless, the combined influence of his social media platform and his increasingly powerful PAC could lead to a more favorable outcome as November approaches.

