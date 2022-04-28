Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, he stated that the microblogging site must be politically impartial in order to earn public trust

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, he stated that the microblogging site must be politically impartial in order to earn public trust.

Musk Tweeted, “For Twitter to earn public trust, it must remain politically neutral. This effectively means offending both the far right and the far left equally.”

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

On Monday (local time), Twitter disclosed Musk’s purchase of the company for USD 44 billion.

However, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they possess, which matches Musk’s original offer and represents a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Musk declared his ownership in the firm.

Despite the commotion, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal expressed his pride in the employees who continue to work with focus and determination.

Further, Agrawal sent out a tweet announcing the big news, “I accepted this position with the goal of improving Twitter, course-correcting where necessary, and strengthening the service. Despite the commotion, we are proud of our workers who continue to work with focus and urgency “

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of the microblogging site Twitter, has sent out a series of tweets indicating his support for the decision.

“I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter in principle. On a protocol level, it aspires to be a public good rather than a corporation. However, when it comes to the problem of it being a firm, Elon is the only person I trust. I have faith in his goal to spread consciousness “Dorsey tweeted.