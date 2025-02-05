Elon Musk To Meet PM Modi During US Visit, Likely To Discuss Tesla, Starlink And ISRO Ties

Elon Musk is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the U.S. from February 12-14, potentially paving the way for stronger ties between Musk’s ventures and India. Discussions are expected to focus on Tesla’s expansion and collaboration with ISRO, with an eye on the growing electric vehicle market.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a prominent advisor to former President Donald Trump, is anticipated to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to the United States, scheduled for February 12 to 14. The meeting, as reported by CNBC-TV18, will likely take place on February 13, as part of a gathering of select CEOs with the Indian leader.

Musk’s Previous Visit Postponed

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the U.S. at the invitation of President Trump, and Musk’s involvement in the meeting reflects his long-standing interest in expanding Tesla’s presence in India. Musk has previously voiced his desire to bring Tesla to the Indian market, although such plans have encountered several delays.

Musk’s planned trip to India in April 2024 was postponed due to his commitments at Tesla. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that while discussions between Musk and Indian officials will likely foster positive relations, they may not lead to an immediate announcement or commitment regarding Tesla’s manufacturing plans in India. As of now, this development has not been independently verified by Moneycontrol.

Potential Focus on Starlink and ISRO Collaboration as Elon Musk and PM Modi are Expected to Meet

In addition to discussions regarding Tesla, Musk is also expected to explore the possibility of gaining early regulatory approval for Starlink, his satellite internet venture, in India. Strengthening collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is also likely to be on Musk’s agenda, according to the CNBC-TV18 report.

Musk, who heads the newly formed U.S. government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is expected to advocate for a fair playing field for Tesla in India before making any commitment to retail operations in the country. The Trump administration is expected to back this effort, pushing for lower import duties on fully built electric vehicles (EVs) entering India.

Efforts to Attract EV Manufacturers Including Tesla Owned By Elon Musk

Last year, India introduced the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing Electric Cars to attract global EV manufacturers, including Tesla. However, the company has not yet participated in the recent stakeholder consultations regarding the initiative. Despite this, sources indicate that Tesla remains keen on entering the Indian market and continues to explore various options.

Tesla is on track to unveil a low-cost, affordable EV model by June 2025, with expectations that this model could enter the Indian market by 2025. In preparation for this, the company has been scouting locations for company-owned showrooms across India. However, Musk may seek additional time before making a firm commitment to local manufacturing in light of recent global EV sales slowdowns. Tesla has also been facing increasing competition from Chinese EV makers, with 2023 marking the first year in over a decade where Tesla’s global sales declined. The company delivered 1.79 million vehicles in 2023, compared to 1.74 million vehicles sold by its Chinese competitor, BYD.

India’s Union Budget Supports EV Growth

In a positive move for the EV sector, India’s Union Budget has reduced import duties on electric vehicles priced above $40,000 from 125 percent to 70 percent. Furthermore, the basic customs duty on lithium-ion batteries has been abolished—decisions that are expected to be welcomed by Tesla and other players in the electric vehicle industry.

