Elon Musk Vows To Kill 'Woke Mind Virus', As His Son Identifies As A 'Female'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that he felt “tricked” into consenting to puberty blockers for his transgender son. Speaking with Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk blamed the “woke mind virus” for “killing” his son.

During their conversation, they criticized doctors performing sex change procedures on minors, labeling it “evil.” They also discussed Musk’s decision to move X and SpaceX headquarters from California after Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1955, allowing schools not to notify parents about their children’s gender changes.

Musk shared his experience with his child, now known as Vivian Jenna Wilson, which he said made him aware of the “woke mind virus” that he has vowed to “destroy.” He referred to a Mayo Clinic study suggesting that puberty blockers could cause long-term fertility issues in boys.

Peterson stated, “No reliable clinician ever believed that puberty blockers were safe. The higher suicide rate is due to underlying depression and anxiety, not gender dysphoria. Every clinician knows that.” Musk agreed, calling it “incredibly evil” and suggesting those promoting it should face prison.

Musk further expressed that he was unaware puberty blockers were “actually sterilization drugs” and criticized the term “gender-affirming care” as a “terrible euphemism.” He stated, “I lost my son. They call it deadnaming for a reason—because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Vivian Musk came out as transgender in June 2022, legally changing her name from Xavier to Vivian and adopting her mother’s last name. She stated, “I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” according to the Daily Mail.