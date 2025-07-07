Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: Feud Escalates As Tesla Boss Fuels Epstein File Conspiracies, POTUS Responds With Scathing Remarks

Elon Musk reignited his public feud with Donald Trump early Monday by taking shots at the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. On X, Musk posted a picture labelled “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” which, unsurprisingly, was stuck at zero.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump

He didn’t hold back, writing, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again …” Clearly, Musk’s patience with the government’s lack of action has run out. He once backed Trump, but these days, Musk is openly calling out what he sees as a complete failure to hold powerful people responsible in the Epstein mess.

Elon Musk posted this after news broke that Trump’s DOJ concluded Epstein didn’t have a client list. Just weeks ago, Musk said: “Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” pic.twitter.com/ssaweagWHp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 7, 2025

It’s 4 am and Elon Musk is FURIOUS at Donald Trump over the FBI and DOJ saying there is no Epstein client list. He’s really going all out. pic.twitter.com/xC5T1OotrA — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 7, 2025

Elon Musk brings back the Epstein case

Then there’s that DOJ memo that dropped, courtesy of Axios. The Justice Department basically said, nope, there’s no Epstein “client list,” and there’s nothing to suggest Epstein was blackmailing anyone big. They stood by the original 2019 suicide ruling, despite all the conspiracy chatter online. Axios reported that the DOJ and FBI came up empty—no credible evidence of a so-called list, and nobody else is getting charged.

Musk didn’t let that slide. When someone blasted the administration for ditching its promise to release an “Epstein list,” Musk replied: “This is the final straw.”

And it gets wilder—last month, Musk went as far as accusing Trump himself of being mixed up in the Epstein files, claiming that’s why the records are still under wraps. He posted, “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” before yanking the tweet.

He threw in a cryptic, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.” The tweets vanished soon after, but the accusations set off a fresh wave of scrutiny over Trump’s past ties to Epstein—ties Trump has always denied. “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island,” Trump insisted last year.

Trump didn’t just sit back. On Sunday night, he fired back, mocking Musk’s mental state and political aspirations: “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.” Trump also took a jab at Musk’s push for a third political party: “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States … The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS.”

Behind all this noise is another fight over Trump’s massive tax-and-tariff bill—dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”—which has only added fuel to an already raging fire between the two.

