Elon Musk Vs Marco Rubio: A Heated Cabinet Showdown As Trump Intervenes To Defend Rubio

Tensions flared in a high-stakes Cabinet meeting as Elon Musk clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over staff cuts, forcing President Trump to step in. The fiery exchange underscored deep divisions over the administration’s push to downsize the federal workforce.

A dramatic confrontation unfolded during a high-stakes Cabinet meeting on Thursday, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and billionaire White House adviser Elon Musk locked horns over the extent of staff reductions at the State Department. President Donald Trump, who presided over the meeting, observed as the dispute escalated, according to a report by The New York Times.

Marco Rubio Defends His Actions

Musk, leading efforts to downsize federal bureaucracy at Trump’s directive, accused Rubio of failing to make substantial workforce reductions. “You’ve fired nobody,” Musk reportedly charged, further asserting that the only dismissal Rubio may have executed was a single staffer from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a unit under Musk’s supervision.

Rubio pushed back against Musk’s criticism, emphasizing that over 1,500 State Department employees had voluntarily accepted early retirement buyouts. With a sharp tone, he questioned Musk’s expectations. “Do you want me to rehire those people just so you can fire them again for the show?” Rubio reportedly retorted.

Unmoved by the explanation, Musk dismissed Rubio’s argument with a pointed remark. “You’re good on TV,” he quipped, implying that the Secretary of State’s effectiveness was more performative than substantive.

Trump Intervenes, Defends Marco Rubio

As the debate grew heated, Trump, who had been listening with arms crossed, eventually stepped in. He defended Rubio’s leadership, stating that the Secretary of State was “doing a great job,” balancing extensive travel, media engagements, and departmental management.

The President also clarified that the final authority on hiring and firing rested with department heads, not Musk’s DOGE unit. “DOGE is only playing an advisory role,” Trump asserted.

The meeting was reportedly convened after several agency heads voiced concerns over Musk’s aggressive stance on workforce reductions. According to Reuters, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and the Office of Legislative Affairs had been inundated with complaints from Republican lawmakers facing backlash from constituents over the restructuring efforts.

Trump Downplays Dispute

Speaking to reporters afterward in the Oval Office, Trump dismissed media reports of a dispute between Musk and Rubio, characterizing the controversy as overblown. “There was no clash. I was there. You’re just a troublemaker,” Trump told a journalist. The New York Times quoted him as saying, “Marco has done unbelievably as Secretary of State, and Elon is a unique guy who’s done a fantastic job.”

The President later reiterated his stance on Truth Social, downplaying any discord while reinforcing the administration’s measured approach to bureaucratic downsizing.

“We just had a meeting with most of the Secretaries, Elon, and others, and it was a very positive one,” Trump posted. “It’s very important that we cut levels down to where they should be, but it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people. As the Secretaries learn about and understand the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain and who will go. We say the scalpel rather than the hatchet.”

