Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit

Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul has taken legal action against billionaire Elon Musk, seeking to prevent him from handing out $1 million checks to voters just days before a crucial state Supreme Court election.

Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul has taken legal action against billionaire Elon Musk, seeking to prevent him from handing out $1 million checks to voters just days before a crucial state Supreme Court election. The lawsuit, filed on Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, aims to block what Kaul argues is an illegal attempt to influence the election outcome.

Controversy Over Musk’s Payment Plan

Musk originally announced on his social media platform, X, that he would personally hand out $2 million to two voters who had already cast their ballots. However, he later clarified that the money would instead go to individuals serving as spokespeople for an online petition against “activist” judges.

His political action committee (PAC) also named its first recipient—a Green Bay man who has a history of supporting conservative causes and had previously donated to the Wisconsin GOP and the conservative candidate in the court race.

Musk deleted his initial post about the Sunday giveaway approximately 12 hours after publishing it. He later issued a follow-up statement modifying the details of the event, stating that attendance would be restricted to those who signed the petition rather than just those who had voted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal and Ethical Concerns

Kaul’s lawsuit argues that any payment to voters, regardless of how it is framed, violates state election laws. Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to induce voter participation, and Kaul emphasized that Musk’s shifting explanations do not necessarily absolve him of legal consequences.

“Even though the original post was deleted, there has been no announcement that the payments will not be made,” Kaul stated in his lawsuit, calling for a court order to halt Musk’s actions.

Meanwhile, Musk’s PAC spokesperson, Andrew Romeo, declined to comment on the legal challenge.

Political Implications and Election Stakes

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has already shattered spending records for judicial elections, turning into a battleground between conservative and liberal forces. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate, while Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama, have backed Judge Susan Crawford.

Trump recently held a telephone town hall with Schimel, emphasizing the national significance of the race. “I know you feel it’s local, but it’s not. It’s really much more than local. The whole country is watching,” he said.

Musk’s PAC has used similar financial incentives in past elections, offering money to voters in battleground states to sign petitions related to the First and Second Amendments. A Pennsylvania judge previously ruled that such payments did not constitute an illegal lottery, allowing the initiative to continue during the 2024 election cycle.

As the court race nears its conclusion, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is poised to make landmark decisions on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power, and voting laws—issues that could shape future elections at both the state and national levels.

With Musk’s controversial involvement, legal experts suggest that any ruling on the payments could ultimately reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court itself, adding yet another layer of complexity to an already high-stakes election.

ALSO READ: Putin Gives Green Light: Russia Won’t Interfere With Trump’s Greenland Annexation Plans