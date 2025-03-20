Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles

Vivian Wilson, daughter of Elon Musk, is carving out her own path—far from her father's tech empire. Embracing reality TV and drag culture, she’s determined to make a name for herself on her own terms.

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, shares her dreams of reality TV, drag culture, and life independent of her father in a candid interview.


Vivian Wilson, the 20-year-old daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has revealed her aspiration to pursue a career in reality television. In a candid interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson expressed her deep admiration for reality TV and her desire to be part of it.

Financial Independence and Public Recognition

“It is my absolute dream to be on a reality show, which I know is absolutely pathetic,” she said with a laugh. “As an overdramatic little queer, reality shows are something I adore beyond belief.”

Wilson, who transitioned in 2020 and has since distanced herself from her father, spoke about her financial independence and current life abroad, where she is studying languages.

Despite being the child of one of the world’s richest men, Wilson emphasized that she has been financially independent from Musk since her transition. However, she noted the occasional financial misconceptions people have due to her father’s wealth.

Vivian Wilson Has a Passion for Drag Culture

Wilson also shared her deep appreciation for drag culture and her ambition to compete in a drag pageant. “It’s on my bucket list to win a drag pageant,” she revealed, adding that she would likely participate as a “drag king.” “I would eat that up,” she said enthusiastically.

Wilson reflected on the moment she realized she was transgender, recalling that she endured severe emotional distress during school.

“I was constantly having mental breakdowns. I just wanted to rot, pretty much,” she shared. “It was like, I cannot do this anymore. If I stay in the closet any longer, this is going to take me down a very destructive path.”

She publicly came out on Instagram before informing her mother, Justine Wilson—a decision she now regrets. She described her mother as supportive but stated that she had already been estranged from Musk for months before coming out.

Vivian Wilson Has a Strained Relationship with Musk and Siblings

Wilson did not hold back when discussing her father, asserting that she no longer cares about their fractured relationship. “I don’t give a f*** about him. I really don’t,” she said. “It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

She also addressed her father’s recent controversies, including a gesture some interpreted as a Nazi salute. “The Nazi salute s** was insane. Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s** was definitely a Nazi salute.”

When asked if she feared Musk, she dismissed the idea, calling him a “pathetic man-child.” She stated, “People thrive off of fear. I’m not giving anyone that space in my mind. The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”

Wilson also commented on her complex family dynamics. Musk, who has 13 children with four different women, has expanded his family in recent years. Wilson admitted to losing track of her exact number of siblings. “I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact.”

She learned about her father’s additional children, including those with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and musician Grimes, through online posts rather than direct communication. “I found out about Grimes having a second child because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit,” she revealed.

