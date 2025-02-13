The 2018 congressional inquiry also uncovered issues with unnecessary spending, such as the Air Force purchasing reheatable coffee cups for $1,300 each, leading to $32,000 in replacement costs for just 25 cups.

President Donald Trump and his billionaire backer Elon Musk are reportedly focusing on trimming the Pentagon’s $850 billion budget.

The duo, supported by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has proposed significant cuts, arguing that much of the spending is wasteful and inefficient, according to a report by a publication.

Focus on Waste and Inefficiency in Pentagon Spending

DOGE has highlighted specific examples of wasteful spending, such as $149,000 for soap dispensers and $1,300 for coffee cups. Trump discussed these inefficiencies, claiming, “We’re going to find billions, hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud and abuse,” in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday.

The Musk-led DOGE initiative is also looking to reduce the number of federal employees. According to Julia Gledhill, a researcher at the Stimson Center’s National Security Reform program, a significant portion of Pentagon waste comes from service contracts. These contracts, often for essential government functions, such as IT support, are seen as a major source of inefficiency.

Potential Savings Through Contract Renegotiation

One area identified for cuts is the contracting sector, where the Pentagon allocates approximately half of its budget. A 2015 Defense Business Board report suggested that $125 billion could be saved by renegotiating service contracts and streamlining bureaucratic processes.

A 2022 audit conducted by the Defense Department Inspector General revealed that Boeing had overcharged the Air Force by an alarming 8,000% for soap dispensers.

These revelations of wasteful spending have contributed to the push for reform.

Trump also hinted at plans to extend his scrutiny to other areas of government spending. In a Super Bowl interview, he said, “I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education… Then I’m going to go to the military. Let’s check the military.”

