Elon Musk’s DOGE Faces Internal Turmoil as One-Third Of Staff Resign In Protest

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a key agency under President Donald Trump’s administration led by tech mogul Elon Musk, has been hit by a major internal shake-up.

In a mass protest against what they describe as reckless governance and threats to public services, nearly one-third of DOGE’s employees have resigned.

In a letter addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles, 21 staffers stated that they could no longer serve under the current administration’s demands, which they claim endanger critical government functions.

Musk’s Expanding Influence in Government

Originally known as the United States Digital Service (USDS), the agency was reshaped into DOGE following Trump’s return to office on January 20, 2025. Though Musk does not hold a formal government position, he has emerged as a dominant figure in Trump’s administration, wielding considerable influence as a “special government employee” and “senior adviser to the president.”

Musk, who is also a top donor to Trump’s re-election campaign, is expected to attend the administration’s first cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He has been overseeing the restructuring of DOGE, directing a small, loyal team to push forward drastic changes in federal staffing and spending.

Mass Resignations

The resigning employees cited ethical concerns in their letter, stating, “We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations. However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

The staffers, who were originally part of the USDS, had been working on modernizing critical government digital infrastructure, including Social Security, healthcare, tax filing, veterans’ services, and disaster relief platforms. They claim the sudden disruption in leadership and workforce reductions could jeopardize millions of Americans who rely on these services daily.

Tensions reportedly escalated after February 14, when around one-third of the staff were abruptly dismissed via an anonymous email. The move sparked further outrage among employees, who accused DOGE’s new leadership of prioritizing political agendas over public service.

Musk Dismisses Concerns, Pushes Forward Reforms

Musk brushed off the resignations, calling the departing employees “political holdovers” who refused to comply with the administration’s new direction. He argued that their remote work preferences clashed with Trump’s return-to-office mandate.

“They would have been fired had they not resigned,” Musk stated on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform he owns.

Reports from Wired suggest that engineers at DOGE are now developing software to streamline mass firings of federal employees, particularly those with civil service protections. Since Trump’s inauguration, thousands of probationary federal employees have already been dismissed.

Concerns Over Political Loyalty Tests

The resigning employees also raised concerns about the agency’s transition process, which they described as chaotic. According to their letter, staff members were subjected to interviews by unidentified individuals wearing White House visitor badges. These interviewers reportedly tested political loyalty, attempted to create divisions among employees, and demonstrated little technical expertise.

With the federal workforce facing sweeping restructuring efforts, critics warn that Musk’s growing influence could transform government operations into an extension of his business-driven ideology, prioritizing efficiency at the cost of public welfare.

