Outage tracking website Downdetector.com reports that thousands of users in the United States were unable to access Elon Musk's X on Thursday.

According to Downdetector, which monitors outages by compiling status data from various sources, as of 03:07 pm ET, there were over 18,000 instances of users reporting problems with the social networking platform.

More details awaited.