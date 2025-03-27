Home
Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Takes A Dig At Him In Viral Tiktok Video | Watch

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, has taken a public jab at her billionaire father in a TikTok video that has quickly gone viral. In the clip, she humorously responds to Musk's controversial remarks about her, where he claimed she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

The Viral Video: A Direct Response to Musk’s Statement

The video begins with a screenshot of Musk’s recent tweet, in which he reacted to a headline about Wilson criticizing his rally gesture. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had posted, “My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.”

Wilson, who legally changed her name in 2022 to distance herself from Musk, corrected her father’s statement by overlaying the words “Xavier was my old name” in the video.

She then transitions to striking confident poses while lip-syncing to the trending phrase from RuPaul’s Drag Race:

“I look pretty good for a dead bch.”**

The video was captioned, “And you don’t,” along with the hashtag “#Trans,” making her stance on Musk’s remarks clear.

Wilson’s Ongoing Criticism of Musk

This TikTok post is just the latest in a series of public statements Wilson has made against her father. Just days earlier, she had called Musk a “pathetic man-child” in an interview with Teen Vogue on March 20.

During the interview, she dismissed any notion of being afraid of him, saying:

“Why would I feel scared of him? ‘Ohhh, he has so much power.’ Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a fk. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”**

A Rocky Relationship with Musk

Wilson, 20, filed to legally change her first name in 2022 and chose to take her mother’s surname, Justine Wilson. Justine, a writer, was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008, and the former couple shares five children, including Griffin, Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Since her transition, Wilson has publicly distanced herself from her father, making it clear that she no longer wants any connection to him. Musk, on the other hand, has repeatedly expressed his belief that “woke ideology” played a role in their estrangement.

Public Reactions to the TikTok Video

Wilson’s video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many people supporting her for standing up to Musk. Others have criticized the billionaire for his harsh words about his own child.

As their family rift continues to unfold in the public eye, it remains to be seen whether Musk will respond directly to Wilson’s latest dig or let the internet do the talking for him.

Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Takes A Dig At Him In Viral Tiktok Video | Watch
