Errol Musk, the father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has made a sensational and unfounded claim regarding former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s gender, alleging that she is “a man who dresses as a woman.” He further asserted that former President Barack Obama is “queer.”

Obama Is a Queer’

Errol Musk, known for making controversial statements online, made these remarks during an interview with Joshua Rubin on the Wide Awake Podcast.

“We realised Obama is a queer who is married to a man who dresses as a woman. We all learned that. It’s not common knowledge,” Errol Musk stated.

A visibly surprised Rubin asked, “Michelle Obama is a man?”

To this, Errol Musk responded, “Of course, you don’t know that?”

2014 Conspiracy Theory That Claimed Barack Obama Was a Gay

During the conversation, Errol Musk referenced an old conspiracy theory that gained traction in 2014 when comedian Joan Rivers joked about Michelle Obama’s gender and also claimed that Barack Obama was gay. Rivers passed away on September 4, 2014, due to brain damage following complications from a medical procedure, a few weeks after making the remark.

Without providing any evidence, Errol Musk alleged, “Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly, and she was dead two weeks later, by the way. They axed her, yeah. So that’s common knowledge. You can look it up anywhere.”

He went on to make further unverified claims, stating, “And yeah, Michelle Obama is a man, obviously. They have pictures of her in tracksuits with her 9-inch schlong hanging down… it’s leg.”

Errol Musk Criticizes Elon Musk’s Parenting

There is no credible evidence to support these claims, and such conspiracy theories have been widely debunked over the years.

Barack and Michelle Obama first met in 1989 at a law firm. The couple married in 1992 and have two daughters, Malia (26) and Sasha (23).

In the same interview, Errol Musk also took aim at his son, Elon Musk, criticizing his parenting skills and claiming that the Tesla CEO has been largely absent from his children’s lives.

Host Joshua Rubin asked Errol, “Do you believe Elon is a good father?”

Errol Musk responded bluntly, “No, he has not been a good dad.”

He specifically referred to Elon’s first child, Nevada Alexander, who passed away as an infant, attributing it to a lack of direct parental care. “The baby was cared for too much by nannies and, sadly, passed away while under their watch. If Elon hears me saying this, he’s going to shoot me or something. But anyway, that’s what I think.”

Elon’s Strained Relationship with His Father

Errol Musk has been married multiple times, contributing to a complex family dynamic. Elon Musk has spoken openly about his troubled relationship with his father. In a previous interview, the billionaire described Errol as “evil” and “a terrible human being.”

