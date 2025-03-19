Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
  Elon Musk's First Wife Justine Musk Says He Told Her: 'If You Were My Employee, I'd Fire You'

Before Elon Musk was a billionaire reshaping industries, he was a college student chasing love with the same persistence he now applies to rockets and electric cars. His early relationship with Justine Musk offers a rare glimpse into the determined young man behind the global icon.

Justine Musk in a candid account reveals Elon Musk's relentless ambition—both in love and life—long before his rise to global fame.


Long before Elon Musk became a globally recognized tech visionary—revolutionizing industries with Tesla, SpaceX, and his larger-than-life persona—he was just another college student navigating love and ambition. His early relationship with Justine Musk, his first wife, offers a rare glimpse into the man behind the headlines.

In her candid 2010 essay for Marie Claire, Justine Musk provided an intimate look at their time together—before billion-dollar valuations and social media dominance—when he was simply a determined young man awkwardly holding melting ice cream cones and pursuing the woman he would eventually marry.

From College Romance to a Tumultuous Marriage

Elon and Justine met at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. Justine, an aspiring writer from a small Canadian town, had recently ended a dramatic romance with an older, rebellious boyfriend who would park his motorcycle beneath her dorm window. Elon, by contrast, was a clean-cut, upper-class student with a South African accent and an unshakable confidence.

Their first encounter was far from a romantic whirlwind. Elon insisted they had met at a party that Justine was certain she had never attended. When he invited her out for ice cream, she initially agreed—only to later stand him up. But Elon was not one to accept defeat. That same evening, he tracked her down in the overheated student lounge, standing awkwardly with two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his wrists. As Justine later reflected, “He’s not a man who takes no for an answer.”

A Sudden End With Justine Musk

Despite his relentless pursuit, Elon’s approach was different from Justine’s past relationships. Where previous boyfriends found her ambitions intimidating, Elon encouraged them. Once, while browsing a bookstore, she voiced her dream of becoming a published author. Unlike others who dismissed her aspirations, Elon responded with unwavering conviction: “You have a fire in your soul.”

Their relationship evolved into marriage and family life, with the couple welcoming five young sons. However, in late spring 2008, their story took a dramatic turn when Elon unexpectedly filed for divorce. Just six weeks later, he sent her a text message revealing that he was already engaged—to Talulah Riley, a British actress in her early twenties, known for her role in the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice.

Justine Musk About The Ambitions of Musk

Justine’s reaction was brutally honest and tinged with dry humor. “Two of the things that struck me were: a) Pride and Prejudice is a really good movie, and b) My life with this man had devolved to a cliché.” She added, “At least she wasn’t blonde. I found that refreshing.”

Though their marriage ended, Justine’s reflections provide insight into Musk’s unwavering ambition, persistence, and belief in big dreams—both his own and those of the people around him. Before he was launching rockets and making headlines, he was a young man determined to win over the woman he admired.

