Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, made headlines on X (formerly Twitter) after engaging in casual Hindi conversations, even using slang and expletives. The interaction began when a user questioned Grok for not responding to a query about mutual friends.

The user initially asked, “Hey @grok, who are my 10 best mutuals?” but received no reply. Frustrated, he posted another message, adding a Hindi expletive to refer to the AI.

To everyone’s surprise, Grok responded in a friendly yet sarcastic tone, “Chill kar. Tera ‘10 best mutuals’ ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list” (Relax, I have compiled your 10 best mutuals list based on your mentions).

AI Chatbot Engages in Indian Slang and Regional Languages

After this unexpected response, several Indian users began testing Grok with local slang and informal phrases, encouraging it to reply in a similar manner.

The chatbot effortlessly matched their tone, responding in Hindi, English, and even regional Indian languages.

Users were taken aback by how natural and conversational Grok’s replies were, setting it apart from traditional chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek, which typically provide formal and structured responses.

Why Is Grok Different from Other AI Chatbots?

Grok is part of Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, which launched Grok 3 last month. The latest version is said to be 10 times more advanced than its predecessor, Grok 2, offering superior reasoning, deep research, and creative problem-solving.

One of Grok’s unique aspects is that it reflects Musk’s personality and humor, making it more engaging for users—especially those familiar with meme culture and internet slang.

In April 2024, Musk and his xAI team decided to develop a dedicated data center to make Grok even more powerful. Within just 122 days, they successfully deployed 100,000 GPUs, a major milestone in AI computing.

This enormous computing power has allowed Grok to offer three different operational modes:

DeepSearch – for extensive information retrieval.

Think – for complex problem-solving.

Big Mind – for creative and analytical tasks.

Grok’s unexpected Hindi responses and adaptability to Indian slang have set social media abuzz. While AI chatbots are typically known for their formal tone, Musk’s AI seems to have cracked the code for fun, engaging, and relatable conversations.