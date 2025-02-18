Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Elon Musk’s Role In DOGE Clarified By White House; He Is Not The Boss

Elon Musk’s Role In DOGE Clarified By White House; He Is Not The Boss

The White House has clarified Elon Musk's role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), directly challenging previous public statements about his leadership. In a court filing, the administration confirmed that Musk holds no formal authority over DOGE, despite claims to the contrary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Elon Musk’s Role In DOGE Clarified By White House; He Is Not The Boss

The White House has clarified Elon Musk's role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).


In a court filing on Monday evening, the White House clarified Elon Musk’s role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), directly addressing public claims about his leadership. Contrary to public statements made by President Donald Trump and Musk himself, the White House confirmed that Musk is not the head of DOGE and does not have formal authority over the operation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk’s Title and Authority

Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, submitted a three-page sworn declaration to a federal court, outlining Musk’s official position as “senior adviser to the president.” According to Fisher, this role does not grant Musk the power to make governmental decisions independently. Fisher’s statement effectively contradicts previous portrayals of Musk as a key figure behind DOGE, especially in the eyes of Trump and Musk, who have referred to him as the leader of the project.

DOGE Leadership and Accountability Questions

While the White House has now specified Musk’s lack of formal authority, Fisher’s declaration raises further questions regarding the true leadership of DOGE. The filing made it clear that Musk is not the official administrator of DOGE, a position created by Trump within the Executive Office of the President. However, Fisher did not clarify who currently holds that position. This ambiguity only deepens concerns regarding DOGE’s operations and leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the technical separation outlined by Fisher, it remains unclear how much influence Musk wields over DOGE in practice. The office has been populated with Musk’s allies, and he has spoken publicly about his role in driving the project’s agenda. Musk has also expressed significant influence over the direction of DOGE, and his close ties with the Trump administration have fueled speculation about his involvement in shaping government policies.

Trump’s Public Praise of DOGE

In a public interview, President Trump praised Musk’s leadership in DOGE, stating that he would soon direct Musk to investigate federal departments like the Department of Education and the military. Trump’s remarks have contributed to the perception that Musk is overseeing a broad government reform initiative, although the White House filing provided a different interpretation of Musk’s position.

The filing from Fisher came as part of a legal challenge brought by several Democratic attorneys general, who are seeking to block Musk and his associates from exerting influence over the federal government. The plaintiffs argue that Musk’s level of involvement in DOGE breaches the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which requires senior government officials to undergo Senate confirmation.

Justice Department’s Response on Job Cuts

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, indicated that a ruling on the motion to sideline Musk could come within a day. While she expressed skepticism about granting the motion, she asked the Trump administration for further details on the significant layoffs that DOGE appears to be overseeing across federal agencies.

During a hearing on Monday, Joshua Gardner, a representative from the Justice Department, refrained from providing specific details regarding the job cuts tied to DOGE’s initiatives. He noted that the administration was not prepared to offer detailed information on the potential scope of future personnel reductions. However, Gardner emphasized that all recent job cuts had been carried out by personnel within the affected agencies, rather than by DOGE officials themselves.

Also Read: Did US Government Send $4.7 Trillion To Elon Musk’s DOGE? Massive Amount Sans Tracking Codes Found In Treasury Payments

Filed under

DOGE Elon Musk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You Need To Know

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You...

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Telangana Ponzi Scam: Thousands Of Investors Lose ₹870 Crore

Telangana Ponzi Scam: Thousands Of Investors Lose ₹870 Crore

Entertainment

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting Fresh

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox