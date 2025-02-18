Elon Musk’s Role In DOGE Clarified By White House; He Is Not The Boss

The White House has clarified Elon Musk's role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), directly challenging previous public statements about his leadership. In a court filing, the administration confirmed that Musk holds no formal authority over DOGE, despite claims to the contrary.

In a court filing on Monday evening, the White House clarified Elon Musk’s role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), directly addressing public claims about his leadership. Contrary to public statements made by President Donald Trump and Musk himself, the White House confirmed that Musk is not the head of DOGE and does not have formal authority over the operation.

Musk’s Title and Authority

Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, submitted a three-page sworn declaration to a federal court, outlining Musk’s official position as “senior adviser to the president.” According to Fisher, this role does not grant Musk the power to make governmental decisions independently. Fisher’s statement effectively contradicts previous portrayals of Musk as a key figure behind DOGE, especially in the eyes of Trump and Musk, who have referred to him as the leader of the project.

DOGE Leadership and Accountability Questions

While the White House has now specified Musk’s lack of formal authority, Fisher’s declaration raises further questions regarding the true leadership of DOGE. The filing made it clear that Musk is not the official administrator of DOGE, a position created by Trump within the Executive Office of the President. However, Fisher did not clarify who currently holds that position. This ambiguity only deepens concerns regarding DOGE’s operations and leadership.

Despite the technical separation outlined by Fisher, it remains unclear how much influence Musk wields over DOGE in practice. The office has been populated with Musk’s allies, and he has spoken publicly about his role in driving the project’s agenda. Musk has also expressed significant influence over the direction of DOGE, and his close ties with the Trump administration have fueled speculation about his involvement in shaping government policies.

Trump’s Public Praise of DOGE

In a public interview, President Trump praised Musk’s leadership in DOGE, stating that he would soon direct Musk to investigate federal departments like the Department of Education and the military. Trump’s remarks have contributed to the perception that Musk is overseeing a broad government reform initiative, although the White House filing provided a different interpretation of Musk’s position.

The filing from Fisher came as part of a legal challenge brought by several Democratic attorneys general, who are seeking to block Musk and his associates from exerting influence over the federal government. The plaintiffs argue that Musk’s level of involvement in DOGE breaches the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which requires senior government officials to undergo Senate confirmation.

Justice Department’s Response on Job Cuts

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, indicated that a ruling on the motion to sideline Musk could come within a day. While she expressed skepticism about granting the motion, she asked the Trump administration for further details on the significant layoffs that DOGE appears to be overseeing across federal agencies.

During a hearing on Monday, Joshua Gardner, a representative from the Justice Department, refrained from providing specific details regarding the job cuts tied to DOGE’s initiatives. He noted that the administration was not prepared to offer detailed information on the potential scope of future personnel reductions. However, Gardner emphasized that all recent job cuts had been carried out by personnel within the affected agencies, rather than by DOGE officials themselves.

