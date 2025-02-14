Elon Musk’s Scathing Attack At F-35 Resurfaces As Donald Trump Offers The Fighter Jet To India

In a major development, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States will offer its most advanced fighter jet, the F-35, to India. This announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Trump during his high-profile visit to the US.

In a major development, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States will offer its most advanced fighter jet, the F-35, to India. This announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Trump during his high-profile visit to the US. The potential deal is being seen as a significant step in strengthening the defense ties between the two nations.

The F-35 Lightning II is widely regarded as one of the most technologically sophisticated fighter jets in the world, boasting state-of-the-art stealth capabilities and intelligence-gathering features. However, despite its reputation, the aircraft has faced significant criticism over its high costs and operational challenges. As the news of Trump’s offer spread, an old comment by tech billionaire Elon Musk resurfaced, reigniting debates about the jet’s efficiency and value for money.

Elon Musk’s Harsh Criticism of the F-35

Elon Musk has long been critical of the F-35 program, and his past remarks are once again making waves on social media. In a post dated November 24, 2024, Musk responded to a video showcasing a fleet of small drones by commenting, “Meanwhile, some are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35.”

Expanding on his criticism, Musk stated, “The F-35 design was broken at the requirements level because it was required to be too many things to too many people. This made it an expensive & complex jack of all trades, master of none. Success was never in the set of possible outcomes. And manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed.”

He further argued that crewed fighter jets are an inefficient method for extending missile range or deploying bombs. According to Musk, a reusable drone could accomplish these tasks without the complexities associated with a human pilot. He also pointed to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as evidence that modern air forces relying on fighter jets could face serious threats from sophisticated surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and drone warfare.

Adding a sarcastic note, Musk remarked, “Fighter jets do have the advantage of helping Air Force officers get laid. Drones are much less effective in this regard.”

Musk Calls F-35 Program a Waste of Money

Musk has been vocal about what he sees as the flaws in US military spending, and his harshest criticism of the F-35 program came when he stated, “Some US weapons systems are good, albeit overpriced, but please, in the name of all that is holy, let us stop the worst military value for money in history that is the F-35 program!”

His comments highlight concerns that the F-35, while technologically advanced, is plagued by exorbitant operational costs and continuous technical issues, particularly with its software.

Debate Over the F-35’s Capabilities

While the F-35 is hailed for its stealth, intelligence-gathering, and precision strike capabilities, it has repeatedly come under scrutiny for cost overruns and maintenance difficulties. Many defense analysts argue that the aircraft’s sophisticated technology makes it highly valuable, particularly for countries looking to enhance their aerial combat capabilities. However, critics like Musk believe that the era of manned fighter jets is coming to an end, with drone warfare emerging as the future of modern military strategy.

As India evaluates the US offer, the debate over the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of the F-35 continues. Will India proceed with acquiring the jets despite Musk’s skepticism? That remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—the conversation about the future of aerial warfare is far from over.