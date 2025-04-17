Elon Musk’s SpaceX Teams Up With Palantir And Anduril To Bid For Trump’s $100 Billion ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Shield

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, along with Palantir and Anduril, is vying for a central role in Trump’s sweeping “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative. The high-stakes plan could redefine defense contracting—merging Silicon Valley speed with Pentagon firepower.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, in collaboration with software firm Palantir and defense tech startup Anduril, has emerged as a leading contender to develop key components of President Donald Trump’s ambitious missile defense initiative known as the “Golden Dome,” according to reports.

The plan has sparked significant interest within the tech world, especially among defense-oriented startups. SpaceX and its partners are vying to build core segments of the system, which is still in its early planning stages.

In a January 27 executive order, President Trump labeled a missile attack as “the most catastrophic threat facing the United States.” The order has since prompted a flurry of proposals, including from major technology firms led by prominent political supporters of the Trump administration.

Political Ties and Influence in the Process

All three firms—SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril—were founded by entrepreneurs who have backed Trump politically. Elon Musk, notably, has donated over $250 million toward Trump’s electoral campaigns and currently serves as a special adviser to the president via the Department of Government Efficiency. The department is focused on reducing government spending.

Despite growing Pentagon interest in the SpaceX-led proposal, analysts state that the final structure and selection for the Golden Dome initiative could still shift in the coming months.

A Satellite-Driven Shield: What’s in the Golden Dome Proposal

According to reports, the trio of companies met with senior Trump administration and Pentagon officials in recent weeks to present their concept. Their pitch centers on deploying a constellation of 400 to more than 1,000 satellites to detect and track incoming missiles across the globe.

In addition to this “custody layer,” the system would include a separate fleet of 200 armed satellites—equipped with missiles or lasers—to intercept and destroy incoming threats. Notably, the SpaceX consortium is not expected to take part in weaponizing these satellites.

Golden Dome System to Operate on a Subscription-Based Defense?

In a notable deviation from traditional Pentagon procurement models, SpaceX has proposed that its segment of the Golden Dome system operate on a “subscription service” model. Under this framework, the U.S. government would not own the system but instead pay for access to the technology, reports state.

This approach, not previously reported, could bypass certain bureaucratic hurdles and accelerate deployment. However, it also raises concerns. Some Pentagon officials fear that such an arrangement might lead to long-term dependency on private contractors and limit government oversight of system updates and pricing.

Pentagon, White House Stay Mum; Musk Issues Denial

Neither the White House, SpaceX, Palantir, nor Anduril has said anything or responded to detailed questions from Reuters on their involvement. The Pentagon declined to offer specifics to Reuters, only stating it would present “options to the President for his decision in line with the executive order and in alignment with White House guidance and timelines.”

Elon Musk has dismissed the report on his social platform X, simply stating, “This is not true.” He did not elaborate.

High-Level Talks and Advisors Behind the Scenes

Reports say U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein has been engaged in discussions over whether SpaceX should own and operate its part of the system or whether the government should retain ownership. Options under consideration include government ownership with contractor operations, or full private ownership.

Retired Air Force General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, now a senior SpaceX advisor to Musk, has also reportedly taken part in meetings with defense and intelligence officials. Neither Guetlein nor O’Shaughnessy responded to requests for comment.

The Stakes: Billions on the Line and Silicon Valley’s Big Bet

If the SpaceX-led consortium secures the contract, it would mark Silicon Valley’s most significant win in the defense contracting space—potentially displacing traditional players like Northrop Grumman, Boeing, RTX, and Lockheed Martin. Lockheed has already launched a dedicated webpage to promote its own Golden Dome bid.

In total, the Pentagon has received interest from more than 180 companies. These include both established defense contractors and newer startups such as Epirus, Ursa Major, and Armada. According to four sources, members of the White House’s National Security Council have already been briefed on several of these proposals.

