Elon Musk’s ‘Starbase’ – What Is It And Why Are SpaceX Employees Voting to Make It a Real City? Explained

Starbase is the planned name for a city carved out of Boca Chica, a sparsely populated region near the Mexican border and the Gulf of Mexico.

A quiet but consequential vote is taking place this weekend in a remote corner of South Texas. A few hundred residents—most of them SpaceX employees or their families—are casting ballots in an election that could transform their unincorporated neighbourhood into an officially recognised town called ‘Starbase’, The Guardian reported on Saturday. The vote could hand billionaire owner Elon Musk his own de facto company town. Here’s what’s happening, why it matters and what’s at stake.

What Is Starbase?

According to The Guardian, Starbase is the proposed name for a new city carved out of what was previously known as Boca Chica, a sparsely populated region near the Mexican border and the Gulf of Mexico. It’s also home to SpaceX’s Texas launch facility, where Musk’s company conducts rocket tests and orbital launches.

The area has gradually transformed as SpaceX expanded its operations. Prefabricated homes, Airstream trailers, palm trees, and quirky SpaceX-themed landmarks now line the streets, the report said.

Notably, there’s a nine-foot golden bust of Musk, labelled with a plaque that reads “ELON aka Memelord”, and a company-only bar named Astropub, featuring a glowing neon sign that reads: “Occupy Mars”. According to the report, one main road there is dubbed “Memes Street.”

Who’s Voting and Why Is This Vote So Unusual?

Of the roughly 500 residents, about 260 are SpaceX employees, and most of the rest are their immediate family members, Bloomberg reported. Consequently, the incorporation of Starbase is seen as virtually inevitable.

This creates an unusual dynamic where a private company, through its employees, will likely control municipal governance. The proposed mayor, Bobby Peden, is SpaceX’s Vice President of Test and Launch Operations and has reportedly been with the company since 2013. He and two other city commissioner candidates — all SpaceX employees — are running unopposed.

What Powers Will Starbase Have?

If incorporated, Starbase will have the authority to pass city ordinances, control zoning and oversee local infrastructure — powers that could be particularly useful for SpaceX’s rocket operations, which frequently require road closures and tight logistical coordination.

In testimony submitted to a legislative hearing in April, SpaceX employees argued that forming a city would improve local coordination. According to the Associated Press, they submitted identical statements supporting incorporation as a way to “help with logistics and coordination around issues such as road closures during test launches.”

Why the Idea Of Starbase Has Activists And Groups Worried

The idea of Starbase has sparked backlash, especially from local activists and Indigenous groups, with the South Texas Environmental Justice Network protesting the plan and reportedly urging Texans to contact lawmakers to oppose incorporation.

“Boca Chica Beach is meant for the people, not Elon Musk to control,” the group stated on its website, according to The Guardian. “For generations, residents have visited Boca Chica beach for fishing, swimming, recreation and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe has spiritual ties to the beach. They should be able to keep access.”

The group fears that giving municipal authority to what is essentially a SpaceX-run town will allow the company to limit public access to beaches and public lands in the area.

What Will Be Musk’s Role?

While Musk won’t hold any official title in the new city, his influence over Starbase would be undeniable. The billionaire has long hinted at creating a futuristic settlement around SpaceX operations. “Starbase will grow by several thousand people over the next year or two,” Musk tweeted in 2021, encouraging employees to relocate.

Musk lives in a $35 million compound in Austin and has relocated key parts of his business empire, including Tesla’s headquarters. The potential creation of Starbase comes as SpaceX becomes increasingly central to Musk’s portfolio, with U.S. government contracts and commercial launches bringing billions into the company — even as Tesla’s performance has faltered.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, the Associated Press and The Guardian)

