Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX, will apply for a commercial license to provide broadband and other services in India early next year, its country head said on Friday. The statement comes only days after the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India advised Starlink that it needed to obtain the appropriate license to offer satellite-based internet services in the nation.

According to a presentation by Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink Country Director, India at SpaceX, if the business can roll out its services by April, it hopes to have 200,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022. According to the company, 80% of these gadgets are expected to be used in rural regions.

Starlink is one of the few firms that are launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbit network to deliver low-latency broadband internet services throughout the world, with an emphasis on distant locations where terrestrial internet infrastructure lags. Amazon.com’s Kuiper and OneWeb, which is co-owned by the British government and India’s Bharti Enterprises, are among its top challengers.

While Starlink has received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India, no services have yet been launched. As a reaction, the Indian government warned citizens last week not to subscribe to Starlink since it does not have a license to operate in the nation. It also issued a warning to the firm, instructing it to stop collecting bookings and providing services. Now, according to Starlink’s website, pre-orders for its products have been halted due to “pending regulatory approval.” The corporation incorporated a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Ltd, earlier this month, opening the path for it to do business in the country.