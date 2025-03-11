Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Accuses Him Of Using Sex-Selective IVF, ‘My Sex at Birth Was a Commodity’

On social media, Vivian Jenna Wilson claimed her sex at birth was a “monetary transaction” and that Musk saw her gender identity as a betrayal of his expectations.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is facing fresh controversy after his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, accused him of using sex-selective IVF to ensure she was born male. On social media, Wilson claimed her sex at birth was a “monetary transaction” and that Musk saw her gender identity as a betrayal of his expectations.

The allegations, which surfaced amid the long-standing rift between Musk and his 20-year-old daughter, have reignited debates over reproductive ethics, gender identity, and Musk’s approach to fatherhood.

Wilson’s Shocking Claim, “A Monetary Transaction”

In a now-viral post on Threads, Wilson accused Musk of treating her gender as a commodity, alleging that her biological sex was chosen before birth through IVF.

“My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for,” she wrote.



“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold. That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”

Her statement quickly sparked widespread debate online, with supporters condemning Musk for allegedly viewing his children’s identities through a business-like lens.

A user on Threads commented, “You’re saying he sex-selected your embryo to be male and then felt he didn’t get what he paid for? His loss, the world’s win. You’re a gem.”

Another added, “Wait, he PAID for you to have XY chromosomes and you still ended up a girl? He makes so many bad business decisions, lmao.”

Musk’s Use of IVF and “Engineering Approach” to Reproduction

Wilson’s claims align with past reports about Musk’s reproductive choices. According to a 2022 Forbes report, at least five of Musk’s children were conceived via IVF, all assigned male at birth.

The report suggested that Musk systematically selected the sex of his children, leading to speculation about his views on gender. It even questioned whether his “first babies were selected to be male at the preimplantation stage.”

Musk has 14 known children, including four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Social media personality Ashley St. Clair also recently claimed to have given birth to Musk’s 13th child and is reportedly pursuing full custody.

Musk and Wilson’s Strained Relationship

Wilson’s public statements mark the latest escalation in her highly publicized estrangement from Musk. In 2022, she legally changed her name and gender, citing her gender identity and desire to sever all ties with her father.

Musk has frequently blamed “woke ideology” for their fractured relationship. In a 2024 interview with conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson, he claimed he had been “tricked” into allowing Wilson to undergo gender-affirming care at age 16.

However, Wilson has strongly refuted Musk’s claims, stating, “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. If you’re going to lie about me, blatantly, to an audience of millions, I’m not just going to let that slide.”

Adding to the controversy, Wilson has repeatedly learned about new half-siblings through the internet. Earlier this month, she updated a social media post after discovering yet another sibling—the seventh time this has happened.

She reacted to the news of Musk’s 14th known child, Seldon Lycurgus, with Zilis by updating her previous joke about “finding out I have another sibling online, again.”

Elon Musk has not publicly responded to Wilson’s latest allegations.

