Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees

More than a dozen employees have received termination letters since Friday from the “U.S. DOGE Service,” citing former President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order establishing DOGE as the reason. The dismissals are part of a broader restructuring led by Elon Musk’s newly established Department of Government Efficiency, which has merged with the U.S. Digital Service (USDS) to form the United States DOGE Service (USDS).

Restructuring and Layoffs Under Musk’s Leadership

Elon Musk’s DOGE team has been sending termination notices to staffers at the US Digital Service, a federal IT workforce, as Musk’s group assumes control. According to affected employees, the restructuring has led to widespread uncertainty, with many left in limbo regarding their future.

Although the digital service and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have now merged under the new name United States DOGE Service (USDS), they technically remain the same entity. However, the rebranding has been used primarily as a means for Musk to bring in his own team, sidelining existing staffers.

Termination Letters Cite Executive Order

Employees who received termination notices were informed that their services were no longer required due to the restructuring and changes in the USDS’s mission. The letters explicitly cited President Trump’s January 20 executive order as the basis for these terminations.

One termination letter, a copy of which was shared with Bloomberg, stated: “Due to the restructuring and changes to USDS’s mission, USDS no longer has need for your services.”

Impact on Federal IT Workforce

For weeks, USDS employees, who have been serving as IT experts for the federal government since the Obama administration, have faced uncertainty. Before Musk’s takeover, the USDS played a crucial role in aiding federal agencies, including the recent overhaul of the Education Department’s federal student aid portal.

The dismissals are part of Musk’s larger effort to rapidly overhaul the federal bureaucracy, leading to thousands of terminations across various government departments. Many of those affected are probationary employees who have worked for the government for less than a year.

Government’s Response

Neither the White House nor the Office of Management and Budget has responded to requests for comment regarding the terminations.

Meanwhile, the remaining staffers at the U.S. DOGE Service have been notified that they must return to physical office spaces by April 15. This requirement was communicated in a separate note sent to employees, as seen by Bloomberg.

Future of U.S. DOGE Service

With a sweeping reorganization underway, the future of USDS remains uncertain. The move to integrate Musk’s efficiency model into federal IT operations has sparked concerns over the direction of the department and the role of existing government employees.

As the changes unfold, experts are closely watching how Musk’s vision for government efficiency will impact the broader federal workforce and whether additional layoffs will follow.

