Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees

Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees

More than a dozen employees have received termination letters since Friday from the "U.S. DOGE Service," citing former President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order establishing DOGE as the reason.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service Begins Firing Federal IT Employees


More than a dozen employees have received termination letters since Friday from the “U.S. DOGE Service,” citing former President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order establishing DOGE as the reason. The dismissals are part of a broader restructuring led by Elon Musk’s newly established Department of Government Efficiency, which has merged with the U.S. Digital Service (USDS) to form the United States DOGE Service (USDS).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Restructuring and Layoffs Under Musk’s Leadership

Elon Musk’s DOGE team has been sending termination notices to staffers at the US Digital Service, a federal IT workforce, as Musk’s group assumes control. According to affected employees, the restructuring has led to widespread uncertainty, with many left in limbo regarding their future.

Although the digital service and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have now merged under the new name United States DOGE Service (USDS), they technically remain the same entity. However, the rebranding has been used primarily as a means for Musk to bring in his own team, sidelining existing staffers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Termination Letters Cite Executive Order

Employees who received termination notices were informed that their services were no longer required due to the restructuring and changes in the USDS’s mission. The letters explicitly cited President Trump’s January 20 executive order as the basis for these terminations.

One termination letter, a copy of which was shared with Bloomberg, stated: “Due to the restructuring and changes to USDS’s mission, USDS no longer has need for your services.”

Impact on Federal IT Workforce

For weeks, USDS employees, who have been serving as IT experts for the federal government since the Obama administration, have faced uncertainty. Before Musk’s takeover, the USDS played a crucial role in aiding federal agencies, including the recent overhaul of the Education Department’s federal student aid portal.

The dismissals are part of Musk’s larger effort to rapidly overhaul the federal bureaucracy, leading to thousands of terminations across various government departments. Many of those affected are probationary employees who have worked for the government for less than a year.

Government’s Response

Neither the White House nor the Office of Management and Budget has responded to requests for comment regarding the terminations.

Meanwhile, the remaining staffers at the U.S. DOGE Service have been notified that they must return to physical office spaces by April 15. This requirement was communicated in a separate note sent to employees, as seen by Bloomberg.

Future of U.S. DOGE Service

With a sweeping reorganization underway, the future of USDS remains uncertain. The move to integrate Musk’s efficiency model into federal IT operations has sparked concerns over the direction of the department and the role of existing government employees.

As the changes unfold, experts are closely watching how Musk’s vision for government efficiency will impact the broader federal workforce and whether additional layoffs will follow.

Read More : Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s Team from U.S. Treasury Access but Allows Other Agency Records

Filed under

Elon Musk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ‘What Was Their Fault?’

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ‘What Was Their Fault?’

35 Students Rescued, 4 Injured After School Bus Falls Into Pond In Andhra Pradesh

35 Students Rescued, 4 Injured After School Bus Falls Into Pond In Andhra Pradesh

Congress Blames Centre For New Delhi Stampede, Demands Accountability

Congress Blames Centre For New Delhi Stampede, Demands Accountability

Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post

Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post

President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Entertainment

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox