Elon Musk’s X To Pay A Fine? Brazilian Supreme Court Orders The Social Media Platform To Pay $1.42 million

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the social media platform X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to pay a fine of 8.1 million reais ($1.42 million) for failing to comply with judicial orders. The ruling, made public on Thursday, highlights the ongoing legal battles between social media companies and regulatory authorities.

Why Does X have To Pay A Fine?

The legal dispute began last year when the Brazilian Supreme Court ordered X to remove a profile accused of spreading misinformation. The court also required the platform to provide registration data for the user behind the profile. When X failed to comply, it faced a daily fine of 100,000 reais. Additionally, the local legal representative of the company was exposed to potential criminal liability.

Court’s Decision and Fine Imposition

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled that X did not follow the order to provide the requested user data. As a result, the court demanded that the company immediately pay the accumulated fine of 8.1 million reais. The ruling underscores the importance of compliance with legal directives issued by the judiciary.

X’s legal representatives in Brazil have declined to comment on the matter. The company has not issued any official statements addressing the court’s ruling or its decision-making process regarding the case.

Previous Legal Issues with X in Brazil

This is not the first time the social media platform has faced legal challenges in Brazil. In 2024, X was temporarily suspended in the country for more than a month due to noncompliance with court orders regarding hate speech moderation. The platform was also penalized for failing to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, which is a legal requirement for operating within the country.