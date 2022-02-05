Imran and the Pakistani delegation had to attend a virtual meeting with China's National Development and Reform Commission chairman and vice-chairman of the People's Political Consultative Committee of China while in Beijing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in China with a large group, had to deal with a humiliating scenario when Chinese officials struck him a major blow. The Pakistani Prime Minister stated that the meeting for which Imran Khan has traveled so far will be held online. Imran Khan was reportedly upset by this, but he did nothing in front of the Chinese officials. Imran and the Pakistani delegation had to attend a virtual meeting with China’s National Development and Reform Commission chairman and vice-chairman of the People’s Political Consultative Committee of China while in Beijing.

Moreover, as per reports, it’s unclear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Advisor Moid Yusuf, and a number of other top ministers and officials have arrived in China with Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s visit is primarily aimed at obtaining a $3 billion loan from China. His visit comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with a slew of economic issues . In Balochistan, on the other hand, where China has made significant investments, the militants are carrying out brutal attacks on the Pakistani army.

Additionally, while Islamabad aims to borrow $3 billion from China to stabilise its currency reserves sources, it also has plans to take additional $2 billion from Russia and Kazakhstan for the ML-1 Railways project. It’s worth noting that Pakistan has been attempting to resurrect a $6 billion credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund that has been halted (IMF).