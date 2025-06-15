Embassy Of India Activates Helplines, Telegram Channel For Indians In Iran

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Embassy of India in Iran has activated several helpline numbers and created a Telegram channel to assist Indian nationals currently residing in Iran. The Embassy shared these details through multiple posts on X, urging Indians in Iran to stay connected for real-time updates. “We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran,” the Embassy posted. The Embassy emphasized that the Telegram group is strictly for Indian nationals present in Iran and encouraged them to join immediately to receive critical updates directly from the official source.

We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran.https://t.co/6rLuloaEYO — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) June 15, 2025

Embassy Advises Caution and Direct Contact

The Embassy urged Indian nationals in Iran to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and refrain from panicking. “Kindly provide your details at the following link: https://forms.gle/cCLrLyzFkS2AZYEM8. Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution, and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the Embassy posted on X. In addition, the Embassy asked all Indians to stay connected through official social media channels for timely updates and emergency information. The Embassy published multiple helpline numbers to ensure smooth communication. For calls, Indians can contact +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. For WhatsApp communication, they can reach out to +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709. Additional contact numbers for Bandar Abbas and Zahedan regions were also shared: +98 9177699036 and +98 9396356649.

Advisory for all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin currently in Iran. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/hACYKyaeId — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) June 15, 2025

Israel-Iran Conflict Sparks Regional Alarm

The advisory follows the sharp escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. Israel recently launched a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under “Operation Rising Lion.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a social media statement, “Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” and confirmed the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated “Operation True Promise 3,” a drone and missile strike targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy infrastructure. Iranian News Agency IRNA confirmed the strikes were direct retaliation against Israeli attacks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Israel Issues Stark Warning To Iran: Evacuate Nuclear Sites Or Get Hit Next