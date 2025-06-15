Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Embassy Of India Activates Helplines, Telegram Channel For Indians In Iran

Embassy Of India Activates Helplines, Telegram Channel For Indians In Iran

The advisory follows the sharp escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. Israel recently launched a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 20:02:44 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Embassy of India in Iran has activated several helpline numbers and created a Telegram channel to assist Indian nationals currently residing in Iran. The Embassy shared these details through multiple posts on X, urging Indians in Iran to stay connected for real-time updates. “We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran,” the Embassy posted. The Embassy emphasized that the Telegram group is strictly for Indian nationals present in Iran and encouraged them to join immediately to receive critical updates directly from the official source.

Embassy Advises Caution and Direct Contact

The Embassy urged Indian nationals in Iran to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and refrain from panicking. “Kindly provide your details at the following link: https://forms.gle/cCLrLyzFkS2AZYEM8. Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution, and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the Embassy posted on X. In addition, the Embassy asked all Indians to stay connected through official social media channels for timely updates and emergency information. The Embassy published multiple helpline numbers to ensure smooth communication. For calls, Indians can contact +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. For WhatsApp communication, they can reach out to +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709. Additional contact numbers for Bandar Abbas and Zahedan regions were also shared: +98 9177699036 and +98 9396356649.

Israel-Iran Conflict Sparks Regional Alarm

The advisory follows the sharp escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. Israel recently launched a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under “Operation Rising Lion.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a social media statement, “Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” and confirmed the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated “Operation True Promise 3,” a drone and missile strike targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy infrastructure. Iranian News Agency IRNA confirmed the strikes were direct retaliation against Israeli attacks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Israel Issues Stark Warning To Iran: Evacuate Nuclear Sites Or Get Hit Next

Tags: india iran helplineindians in iran safety,
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?