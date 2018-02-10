The emergency door fell off a Dana Air's plane door during landing. The Nigerian airlines have been facing criticism for its incompetence, the licence of Dana Airlines in 2012 and also in 2013 was taken away after the deadly crashes. It resumed flights after January 2014. After this third incident, its unpopularity is growing even more. The scary incident gained some funny twitter reactions as well.

In a bewildering move, Nigerians faced chaos as Dana Air’s plane emergency door fell off during the landing. The plane was taxiing on the runway at Abuja airport from Lagos when this unfortunate incident occurred. The Nigerian airlines blamed its passenger for meddling with the plan emergency’s exit door, reports The Independent. As all passengers were scrutinised, they denied any meddling. All the passengers asserted that they heard a sound throughout the flight which was perhaps originating from the palpable exit door.

In defence, Dana Air in a statement responded by saying that “categorically this could never have happened without a conscious effort by a passenger in the plane” to the exit door. They also stated that “by design, the emergency door of their aircraft are plug-type backed by pressure, which cannot fall off without meddling or conscious effort to open by a crew member or a passenger.” The airline said its engineers and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority inspected the plane upon landing and found there was ”no issue” and “no threat to safety at any point”.

In 2012, a Dana Air flight crashed in a busy Lagos suburb which killed all 153 people on board. Nigeria has historically had a poor air safety record. Last year, Abuja’s airport was closed for six weeks while major repairs were carried out on its runway. The emergency doors are always intact before and during the flight and this is a part of Airline’s responsibility of passenger safety. Airlines do need to take responsibility in order to ensure such scenarios are prevented. The licence of Dana Airlines were taken away in 2012 and also in 2013 after the deadly crashes. It resumed flights after January 2014. After this third incident, its unpopularity is growing even more rapidly. Though the incident was serious and nobody got hurt, the mishap gained some funny reactions of social media platform, Twitter.

