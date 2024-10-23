Eminem Joins Barack Obama at Detroit Rally for Kamala Harris, Urges Michiganders to Vote

Detroit’s iconic rapper Eminem stepped into the political spotlight on Tuesday, taking the stage at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. In his hometown, Eminem made a brief but impactful appearance, urging Michigan voters to make their voices heard in the upcoming election. The event, held just days before early voting begins in Michigan, featured a surprise appearance by former President Barack Obama, electrifying the crowd.

Eminem Urges Detroit to Vote

Eminem, known for his outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump, took the stage to speak directly to the people of Detroit and the state of Michigan, emphasizing the significance of their participation in the election.

“As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever,” Eminem said to the enthusiastic crowd. “And I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote.”

He continued, urging people not to be afraid of expressing their opinions or worrying about potential backlash, noting that Harris stands for protecting fundamental freedoms. “Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld,” he added.

Obama Takes the Stage to “Lose Yourself”

Eminem’s brief speech was followed by a memorable moment as he introduced former President Barack Obama to the stage. Obama entered to the iconic beat of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” much to the crowd’s delight. Demonstrating his connection to the culture, Obama joked, “I noticed my palms are sweaty,” quoting a famous line from the hit song. He even rapped a few lines, creating a lighthearted but powerful moment that energized the audience.

Michigan: A Key Swing State

The rally comes at a crucial time, just days before early voting begins in Michigan, one of the key swing states in the upcoming election. Democrats are hoping that the star-studded event, which also included appearances by NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, will inspire higher voter turnout, especially in Detroit, a Democratic stronghold.

Detroit’s voter turnout is seen as pivotal for Democrats, who are aiming not only to win the presidency but also to secure control of the U.S. Senate. At the rally, Obama shared the stage with Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who is running for an open Senate seat against Republican Mike Rogers. The outcome of this race could also play a significant role in determining control of the Senate.

Obama Criticizes Trump’s Behavior

During his speech, Obama didn’t hold back when criticizing Donald Trump, calling him unfit for office and highlighting recent bizarre behavior. Referencing a town hall where Trump spent 40 minutes swaying to music instead of answering questions from voters, Obama quipped, “If your grandpa was acting like this, you’d be worried.”

Obama warned the crowd about the dangers of Trump’s desire for unchecked power, saying, “This is somebody who wants unchecked power. We do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America’s ready to turn the page.”

Trump’s Appeal in Detroit

Trump hasn’t ignored Detroit in his campaign efforts either. The former president appeared at a rally in the city just last week, accompanied by local rapper Trick Trick. Notably, Trick Trick previously collaborated with Eminem on the track “Welcome 2 Detroit.” Trump’s appearance aimed to appeal to Detroit voters, but his remarks about the city during a previous event have stirred controversy.

Earlier in the month, Trump had spoken at the Detroit Economic Club, where he referred to the city as “developing” and suggested that the rest of the country would decline under Democratic leadership. “The whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit,” Trump said. “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president.”

Michigan Leaders Defend Detroit

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who also spoke at the rally, responded sharply to Trump’s comments about Detroit. Whitmer defended the city, highlighting its resilience and strength, and took the opportunity to mock Trump’s understanding of the city’s progress.

“I know you all saw what he said about this beautiful city. He called Detroit a failure and a mess, proving he ain’t firing on all cylinders,” Whitmer said. “He doesn’t have a clue what the hell he was talking about. And you know what I think? He ought to keep Detroit out of his mouth.”