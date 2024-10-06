Emirates Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Onboard After Lebanon Blasts

Emirates Airlines, based in Dubai, has instituted a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights following recent sabotage incidents in Lebanon. The airline has also prolonged flight cancellations to certain Middle Eastern destinations amid rising regional tensions.

The airline announced that “all passengers traveling to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from bringing pagers and walkie-talkies in either checked or cabin baggage.” This decision is a response to a series of explosions linked to communication devices associated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has attributed the attacks to Israel.

In a statement on its website, Emirates warned that any such devices found in luggage would be confiscated by Dubai Police. Last month’s explosions resulted in at least 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries across Lebanon.

As the largest airline in the Middle East, Emirates confirmed that its routes to Iraq and Iran will remain suspended until Tuesday. These cancellations followed a significant Iranian attack on Israel this week, during which missiles were launched from Iraq and Iran. However, flights to Jordan, which had also been suspended, are set to resume on Sunday.