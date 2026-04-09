Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flight Scheduled Today From Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Flight operations from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are currently running on a limited basis with major airlines Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways among others operating on highly flexible, changeable and restricted schedules. This follows the latest ceasefire developments in the area and while some relief is being felt it has not resulted in full stability. Disruptions, limited services and rescheduling remain a common feature. Airlines are consequently urging customers to remain on needle-point, keep up with changes and verify travel arrangements before they go to the airport.

Emirates Scheduled Flights from Dubai Today:

Emirates continues to fly through major UAE hubs, with Dubai being particularly active, maintaining good international connectivity. Some changes or disruptions may be expected as a result of conditions in the region but Emirates continues to assure smooth passenger flow to and from world’s destinations. The airline is well known for its huge network and high frequency of flights, and continues to play a major role in maintaining routes. As always, travelers are encouraged to check latest updates prior to their departure, as operational changes may be expected at any time. Emirates continues to reassure all passengers travelling to and from UAE that it continues to maintain on-time performance and service.

Scheduled Actual Flight Airline Terminal 15:00 15:00 Hyderabad (HYD) – EK 528 Emirates T3 14:50 15:00 Chennai (MAA) – EK 546 Emirates T3 15:15 15:15 Cairo (CAI) – EK 923 Emirates T3 15:25 15:25 New Delhi (DEL) – EK 514 Emirates T3 15:30 15:30 Jeddah (JED) – EK 803 Emirates T3 16:00 16:00 Mumbai (BOM) – EK 508 Emirates T3 16:10 16:10 Colombo (CMB) Emirates T3 17:20 17:20 Manila (MNL) – EK 336 Emirates T3 18:00 18:00 Karachi (KHI) – EK 602 Emirates T3 21:15 21:15 Bangalore (BLR) – EK 568 Emirates T3 21:30 21:30 New Delhi (DEL) – EK 512 Emirates T3 22:30 22:30 Bangkok (BKK) – EK 374 Emirates T3

Air India Scheduled Flights To and From Dubai:

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are taking limited and ad hoc flights from UAE airports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bangaluru. While air connectivity through scheduled operations in some areas remain underutilized, special arrangements made by the authorities to conduct ad hoc flights from UAE airports is aiming to cater to the needs of passengers. Passengers are advised to check airline notifications as flight timings and availability may vary depending on the operational requirements and changing travel dynamics.

Flydubai Scheduled Flights from Dubai Today:

Flydubai remains at the heart of regional connectivity from Dubai. The airline has maintained its operations, providing access to essential destinations across the Middle East, Asia and beyond. While there have been some temporary schedule changes, flydubai remains active and can adapt to demand. flydubai’s short-haul and medium-haul network is particularly vital to connectivity for travellers in the region.

Scheduled Actual Flight Airline Terminal 15:10 15:10 Addis Ababa (ADD) – FZ 647 Flydubai T2 15:40 15:40 Al-Ula (ULH) Flydubai T2 16:05 16:05 Milan Bergamo (BGY) Flydubai T3 18:20 18:20 Riyadh (RUH) Flydubai T2 20:00 20:00 Peshawar (PEW) Flydubai T2

Air Arabia Scheduled Flights from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah:

Scheduled Actual Flight Airline Terminal 16:40 16:40 Amman 3L032 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A 17:45 17:45 Kolkatab 3L166 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A 22:30 22:30 Chennai 3L141 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A 22:40 22:40 Trivandrum 3L133 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A 23:20 23:20 Calicut 3L200 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A 23:50 23:50 Cairo 3L424 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi A

Air Arabia maintains services on some international routes Sharjah: Air Arabia continues to maintain services on some international routes to and from the UAE as it seeks to preserve essential connectivity for passengers allotted to fly to and from the UAE via its low-cost model. The low-cost carrier’s operations at Sharjah Airport and the UAE counterpart were subjected to operational adjustments and affected flights were cancelled.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors (To/From) UAE Dubai No Yes Air India: Delhi; Air India Express: Mangalore UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes — UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express: Amritsar, Kannur UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Mangalore Saudi Arabia Riyadh No No — Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Etihad Scheduled Flights from Abu Dhabi Today:

Abu Dhabi airport shows good activity, but not so many scheduled flights, and most of the airlines are on ad hoc basis, especially air india express flight to india from Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi is one of the most picturesque and technologically advanced destinations in the world. In the past year, the airport has attracted many airlines, providing numerous flights for visitors. However, currently, there should not be a case, and there are very few flights scheduled, of an airline leaving for Abu Dhabi Airways and air India Express.

Time Destination Airport Code Airline Flight No. From 20:40 Melbourne MEL Etihad Airways EY460 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:45 Kolkata CCU Etihad Airways EY220 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:45 Phnom Penh PNH Etihad Airways EY434 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:50 Colombo CMB Etihad Airways EY394 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:55 Bangkok BKK Etihad Airways EY404 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:55 Beijing Daxing PKX Etihad Airways EY888 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:55 Medan KNO Etihad Airways EY480 Abu Dhabi Airport 20:55 Trivandrum TRV Etihad Airways EY284 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:00 Chennai MAA Etihad Airways EY340 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:00 Kuala Lumpur KUL Etihad Airways EY488 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:05 Sydney SYD Etihad Airways EY454 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:10 Bangkok BKK Etihad Airways EY402 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:10 Osaka KIX Etihad Airways EY814 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:10 Riyadh RUH Etihad Airways EY359 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:10 Seoul ICN Etihad Airways EY822 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:15 Mumbai BOM Etihad Airways EY206 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:20 Kochi COK Etihad Airways EY338 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:20 Phuket HKT Etihad Airways EY414 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:25 Hyderabad HYD Etihad Airways EY352 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:25 Jakarta CGK Etihad Airways EY474 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:25 Jeddah JED Etihad Airways EY601 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:25 Tokyo NRT Etihad Airways EY800 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:35 Bangalore BLR Etihad Airways EY232 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:40 Singapore SIN Etihad Airways EY498 Abu Dhabi Airport 21:50 Bali DPS Etihad Airways EY476 Abu Dhabi Airport 22:00 Delhi DEL Etihad Airways EY218 Abu Dhabi Airport 22:30 Chennai MAA Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L411 Abu Dhabi Airport 22:40 Kochi COK Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L127 Abu Dhabi Airport 22:40 Trivandrum TRV Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L133 Abu Dhabi Airport 23:00 Lahore LHE Etihad Airways EY284 Abu Dhabi Airport 23:10 Islamabad ISB Etihad Airways EY302 Abu Dhabi Airport 23:25 Ahmedabad AMD Etihad Airways EY246 Abu Dhabi Airport 23:40 Karachi KHI Etihad Airways EY298 Abu Dhabi Airport 23:55 Male MLE Etihad Airways EY378 Abu Dhabi Airport