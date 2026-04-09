Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flight Scheduled Today From Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Flight operations from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are currently running on a limited basis with major airlines Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways among others operating on highly flexible, changeable and restricted schedules. This follows the latest ceasefire developments in the area and while some relief is being felt it has not resulted in full stability. Disruptions, limited services and rescheduling remain a common feature. Airlines are consequently urging customers to remain on needle-point, keep up with changes and verify travel arrangements before they go to the airport.
Emirates Scheduled Flights from Dubai Today:
Emirates continues to fly through major UAE hubs, with Dubai being particularly active, maintaining good international connectivity. Some changes or disruptions may be expected as a result of conditions in the region but Emirates continues to assure smooth passenger flow to and from world’s destinations. The airline is well known for its huge network and high frequency of flights, and continues to play a major role in maintaining routes. As always, travelers are encouraged to check latest updates prior to their departure, as operational changes may be expected at any time. Emirates continues to reassure all passengers travelling to and from UAE that it continues to maintain on-time performance and service.
|Scheduled
|Actual
|Flight
|Airline
|Terminal
|15:00
|15:00
|Hyderabad (HYD) – EK 528
|Emirates
|T3
|14:50
|15:00
|Chennai (MAA) – EK 546
|Emirates
|T3
|15:15
|15:15
|Cairo (CAI) – EK 923
|Emirates
|T3
|15:25
|15:25
|New Delhi (DEL) – EK 514
|Emirates
|T3
|15:30
|15:30
|Jeddah (JED) – EK 803
|Emirates
|T3
|16:00
|16:00
|Mumbai (BOM) – EK 508
|Emirates
|T3
|16:10
|16:10
|Colombo (CMB)
|Emirates
|T3
|17:20
|17:20
|Manila (MNL) – EK 336
|Emirates
|T3
|18:00
|18:00
|Karachi (KHI) – EK 602
|Emirates
|T3
|21:15
|21:15
|Bangalore (BLR) – EK 568
|Emirates
|T3
|21:30
|21:30
|New Delhi (DEL) – EK 512
|Emirates
|T3
|22:30
|22:30
|Bangkok (BKK) – EK 374
|Emirates
|T3
Air India Scheduled Flights To and From Dubai:
Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are taking limited and ad hoc flights from UAE airports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bangaluru. While air connectivity through scheduled operations in some areas remain underutilized, special arrangements made by the authorities to conduct ad hoc flights from UAE airports is aiming to cater to the needs of passengers. Passengers are advised to check airline notifications as flight timings and availability may vary depending on the operational requirements and changing travel dynamics.
Flydubai Scheduled Flights from Dubai Today:
Flydubai remains at the heart of regional connectivity from Dubai. The airline has maintained its operations, providing access to essential destinations across the Middle East, Asia and beyond. While there have been some temporary schedule changes, flydubai remains active and can adapt to demand. flydubai’s short-haul and medium-haul network is particularly vital to connectivity for travellers in the region.
|Scheduled
|Actual
|Flight
|Airline
|Terminal
|15:10
|15:10
|Addis Ababa (ADD) – FZ 647
|Flydubai
|T2
|15:40
|15:40
|Al-Ula (ULH)
|Flydubai
|T2
|16:05
|16:05
|Milan Bergamo (BGY)
|Flydubai
|T3
|18:20
|18:20
|Riyadh (RUH)
|Flydubai
|T2
|20:00
|20:00
|Peshawar (PEW)
|Flydubai
|T2
Air Arabia Scheduled Flights from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah:
|Scheduled
|Actual
|Flight
|Airline
|Terminal
|16:40
|16:40
|Amman 3L032
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|A
|17:45
|17:45
|Kolkatab 3L166
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|A
|22:30
|22:30
|Chennai 3L141
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|A
|22:40
|22:40
|Trivandrum 3L133
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|A
|23:20
|23:20
|Calicut 3L200
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|A
|23:50
|23:50
|Cairo 3L424
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|A
Air Arabia maintains services on some international routes Sharjah: Air Arabia continues to maintain services on some international routes to and from the UAE as it seeks to preserve essential connectivity for passengers allotted to fly to and from the UAE via its low-cost model. The low-cost carrier’s operations at Sharjah Airport and the UAE counterpart were subjected to operational adjustments and affected flights were cancelled.
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled Operations
|Ad Hoc Operations
|Operating Sectors (To/From)
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India: Delhi; Air India Express: Mangalore
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai
|UAE
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|Yes
|—
|UAE
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express: Amritsar, Kannur
|UAE
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|—
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
|Oman
|Salalah
|No
|No
|—
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Mangalore
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh
|No
|No
|—
|Saudi Arabia
|Dammam
|No
|No
|—
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|—
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|—
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|—
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|—
Etihad Scheduled Flights from Abu Dhabi Today:
Abu Dhabi airport shows good activity, but not so many scheduled flights, and most of the airlines are on ad hoc basis, especially air india express flight to india from Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi is one of the most picturesque and technologically advanced destinations in the world. In the past year, the airport has attracted many airlines, providing numerous flights for visitors. However, currently, there should not be a case, and there are very few flights scheduled, of an airline leaving for Abu Dhabi Airways and air India Express.
|Time
|Destination
|Airport Code
|Airline
|Flight No.
|From
|20:40
|Melbourne
|MEL
|Etihad Airways
|EY460
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:45
|Kolkata
|CCU
|Etihad Airways
|EY220
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:45
|Phnom Penh
|PNH
|Etihad Airways
|EY434
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:50
|Colombo
|CMB
|Etihad Airways
|EY394
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:55
|Bangkok
|BKK
|Etihad Airways
|EY404
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:55
|Beijing Daxing
|PKX
|Etihad Airways
|EY888
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:55
|Medan
|KNO
|Etihad Airways
|EY480
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|20:55
|Trivandrum
|TRV
|Etihad Airways
|EY284
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:00
|Chennai
|MAA
|Etihad Airways
|EY340
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:00
|Kuala Lumpur
|KUL
|Etihad Airways
|EY488
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:05
|Sydney
|SYD
|Etihad Airways
|EY454
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:10
|Bangkok
|BKK
|Etihad Airways
|EY402
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:10
|Osaka
|KIX
|Etihad Airways
|EY814
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:10
|Riyadh
|RUH
|Etihad Airways
|EY359
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:10
|Seoul
|ICN
|Etihad Airways
|EY822
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:15
|Mumbai
|BOM
|Etihad Airways
|EY206
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:20
|Kochi
|COK
|Etihad Airways
|EY338
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:20
|Phuket
|HKT
|Etihad Airways
|EY414
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:25
|Hyderabad
|HYD
|Etihad Airways
|EY352
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:25
|Jakarta
|CGK
|Etihad Airways
|EY474
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:25
|Jeddah
|JED
|Etihad Airways
|EY601
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:25
|Tokyo
|NRT
|Etihad Airways
|EY800
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:35
|Bangalore
|BLR
|Etihad Airways
|EY232
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:40
|Singapore
|SIN
|Etihad Airways
|EY498
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|21:50
|Bali
|DPS
|Etihad Airways
|EY476
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|22:00
|Delhi
|DEL
|Etihad Airways
|EY218
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|22:30
|Chennai
|MAA
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|3L411
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|22:40
|Kochi
|COK
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|3L127
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|22:40
|Trivandrum
|TRV
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|3L133
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|23:00
|Lahore
|LHE
|Etihad Airways
|EY284
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|23:10
|Islamabad
|ISB
|Etihad Airways
|EY302
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|23:25
|Ahmedabad
|AMD
|Etihad Airways
|EY246
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|23:40
|Karachi
|KHI
|Etihad Airways
|EY298
|Abu Dhabi Airport
|23:55
|Male
|MLE
|Etihad Airways
|EY378
|Abu Dhabi Airport
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