Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flights Scheduled Today from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports

Flight Operations Continue in the UAE Flight operations continue across the UAE on April 10, 2026 and major airlines continue their scheduled and limited ad hoc services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports. Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, Flydubai, Air Arabia and British Airways are operating flights across domestic and international routes. Most airlines continue normal services ,but a few airlines are operating special or ad hoc flights, especially on India routes with higher demand. Passengers are advised to verify the real-time updates before going to the airports.

Emirates

Emirates is operating its normal international schedule out of Dubai to major destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa. Emirates continues to be operating efficiently and according to schedule with only a few minor disruptions today. It is recommended that customers complete online check-in and arrive early at the airport.

Air India

Air India is operating mostly ad hoc services across UAE airports, according to the latest operational update. While scheduled services are yet to resume in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, special services are running between key destinations across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Amritsar. This comes at a time when there is still high demand on India-UAE routes and airlines are in the process of trimming or expanding their capacity.

Flydubai

Flydubai keeps operating flights as scheduled from Dubai, ensuring connections to regional and international destinations. The airline remains on schedule today, facilitating passenger travel throughout the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia. Passengers are advised to confirm baggage limits and flight departure times.

Air Arabia (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah):

Air Arabia is operating out of both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi as it maintains its stronghold on cheap travel. Today, it is flying travellers to a plethora of destinations across the Middle East and Africa, and Asia. With reports of steady operations, travellers can be sure to verify their terminal and check-in information.

British Airways

British Airways is operating its long-haul flights from the UAE to the UK, especially from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to London. Services are running normally, supporting business and leisure travelers. Travelers are recommended to look for any slight changes to the schedule.

Etihad

Etihad Airways continues to run its worldwide network from Abu Dhabi, serving major international hubs. The carrier maintained on-time performance today, with airport operations running smoothly and passengers receiving regular service.

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